President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku from April 11-18, 2026.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals and households throughout the entire Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, including Saipan, Tinian, Rota and the Northern Islands. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and families who sustained losses in the designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling the local, toll free line 671-735-1050, calling the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.

Public Assistance funding is available to territorial, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work throughout the entire Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, including Saipan, Tinian, Rota and the Northern Islands. For a period of 90 days, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be funded at 100% of the total eligible costs.

Andrew F. Grant has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.