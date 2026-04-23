Supporting military children during a permanent change of station

Every April, VA recognizes the resilience, strength and sacrifice of military children during the Month of the Military Child. While service members wear the uniform, their children are adapting to new schools, new friendships and new communities, often with little notice.

For military families, spring and summer mark the height of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season—a time filled with both opportunity and uncertainty. In a time of change, many of these families look to the VA Home Loan Program to provide security for the next chapter in their lives.

“Military children experience unique challenges that some of their civilian peers may never encounter,” said Patrick Zondervan, executive director of VA’s Loan Guaranty Service. “I know firsthand how challenging it is for children of military families to pack up and begin anew, because I watched my own children go through the hardships of starting all over every time my PCS changed.

“Homeownership is a powerful source of stability for families navigating PCS transitions, and I’m proud to lead a team that helps these families find a place to call home during a time that can often be challenging.”

On average, children of military families move six to nine times before graduating high school. Each move means saying goodbye to friends, teachers and familiar surroundings—and starting over again. This is where stability at home becomes essential.

The VA Home Loan program offers unique benefits that can help military families establish roots quickly in a new community. With no down payment (in most cases), limited closing costs and no private mortgage insurance, VA home loans make homeownership more accessible—and help provide the stability military families need for a new beginning. A home becomes a place where traditions continue, milestones are celebrated and children feel grounded, no matter where PCS orders take them across the United States or its territories.

Since 1944, VA has guaranteed more than 29 million loans for Veterans and military families to buy homes across America. Steps to begin the homebuying process include:

Securing your Certificate of Eligibility (COE) — https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/how-to-request-coe/. Reviewing your financial status to see what you can afford to pay for a home. Here are some resources to help: Choosing a lender. Choosing a real estate agent. Shopping for a home.

Programs like the VA Home Loan do more than provide housing, they help create stability, security and a place to grow.

VA’s Home Loan Program staff are standing ready to support Veterans and their families during PCS season. For more information, please visit https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/.