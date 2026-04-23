Take MVP’s new Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey

Share your story with VA’s largest research program

The Million Veteran Program (MVP), VA’s largest research program, started in 2011 with the goal of improving health for all Veterans. Since then, more than 1 million Veterans have become part of this historic effort—and you can, too.

When you join MVP, you are asked to give a blood sample, grant researchers secure access to your health records, and complete surveys about health, lifestyle, military experiences, and exposures. Your answers to these surveys—your story—can help improve health care for Veterans who have a similar story.

When researchers use MVP’s data, some study a specific condition—like tinnitus, depression, cancer, or exposure to a certain toxin. They need to study the data of enough people with that condition, alongside the data of enough people without it. That’s why MVP’s size matters. Each time a Veteran completes a survey, it’s as if another puzzle piece is added to our database—and when 1 million Veterans complete surveys, we get closer to finishing the puzzle.

Every Veteran is invited to join MVP today at MVP.va.gov, or at a participating VA facility. If you are already part of MVP and haven’t yet completed all available surveys, log in to your personalized MVP Dashboard at MVP.va.gov using your VA sign-in. You can complete surveys at your own pace, save your progress, and return later if needed.

Your story matters. By sharing it with MVP, you can help us study health conditions that matter to you and the people you served with.

Keep in touch with the Million Veteran Program!

Visit MVP.va.gov to take the new Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey, read the latest research, access your MVP Participant Dashboard, or join MVP today. Questions? Call us at 866-441-6075.