USA Wheelchair Football League to host 3rd Annual Veteran All-Star Game during 2026 NFL Draft Week

The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will host its 3rd annual Veteran All-Star Game on Friday, April 24, as part of the 2026 NFL Draft festivities in Pittsburgh. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET and be played at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (Hall D).

This game will pit Team Stars against Team Stripes and be comprised of 18 wounded Veterans who play in the USA Wheelchair Football League. These Veterans, who represent various military branches, were nominated by their home teams to play in this game. One of them is Jon Brace, a Marine Corps Veteran who is the quarterback and captain of the Adaptive Sports New England Patriots.

“I’m honored to have been selected to play in the USAWFL 3rd Annual Veteran All-Star Game. Playing last year as a rookie was an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to representing my team and the league even more strongly this year,” said Team Stars Quarterback Brace.

The Veterans All-Star Game is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is recommended. Visit USAWFLVeteranAllStarGame.com to register. To learn more about the league or this game, including the full roster, visit moveunitedsport.org/usa-wheelchair-football-league. The game will also be livestreamed on the Move United’s You Tube Channel, allowing fans nationwide to watch the action unfold.

The USA Wheelchair Football League is made possible in part by an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership grant. Salute to Service is the NFL’s year-round commitment to honor, empower and connect with the country’s military community. Since 2020, more than 1,500 Veterans, athletes with disabilities, coaches and officials have participated in USA Wheelchair Football League programs, growing their skills and love for football.

The USA Wheelchair Football League, a program of Move United, is the first of its kind football league for adults with disabilities to reach their highest potential through a competitive, fast-paced, team sport. What started with four cities in 2020 has expanded to include more than 1,500 athletes, coaches and officials participating in USA Wheelchair Football League programs. The USA Wheelchair Football League is made possible in part by an NFL/BWF Salute to Service partnership grant. Get off the sidelines and get in the game at usawfl.org.