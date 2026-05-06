Sattrix and Liongard Announce Technology Alliance Partnership for Unified Security Visibility and Response

Sattrix and Liongard launch xASM combining attack surface management with NewEvol for continuous visibility, context-rich insights & automated threat response.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sattrix Group, a global cybersecurity services and product (IP) organization and developer of NewEvol , and Liongard , the system of authority for asset intelligence, today announced a strategic technology alliance. The partnership delivers continuous, correlated visibility across assets, identities, and systems, enabling security teams to detect earlier, respond with context, and operate with greater control at scale.As environments extend across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and third-party systems, visibility has become fragmented. Risk is increasingly driven by internal complexity, including misconfigurations, unmanaged changes, and limited awareness of system dependencies. In this landscape, periodic audits and siloed tools are no longer sufficient.To address this, Sattrix is integrating Liongard’s asset intelligence into NewEvol, creating a unified layer that connects real-time visibility with analysis and response. Liongard continuously discovers system states, configuration changes, and asset interdependencies, then uses that intelligence to detect anomalies, surface risk, and trigger action. NewEvol extends that capability with centralized correlation and response orchestration, allowing organizations to translate visibility into actionable control.The combined solution enables:* Continuous discovery and real-time monitoring of assets across hybrid environments* Policy-driven detection of configuration drift and unauthorized changes* Contextual mapping of systems, users, and service interdependencies* Accelerated root-cause analysis with integrated response orchestration* Continuous compliance validation with real-time visibility into control coverage* Risk-focused alert prioritization based on asset criticality and identity relevanceSachhin Gajjaer, Managing Director, Sattrix, said:“Most security failures today arise from fragmented visibility and unmanaged change. xASM changes this by connecting attack surface intelligence directly to detection and response, giving teams the clarity to act on what they know rather than what they can only see.”Joe Alapat, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Liongard, said:“Asset intelligence is only valuable if it drives action. Our partnership with Sattrix and the NewEvol platform closes that loop. xASM enables organizations to move from knowing what exists in their environment to controlling what happens in it, creating a meaningful shift for security teams operating at scale.”xASM is available immediately to enterprises and managed service providers globally. Sattrix will deliver the integrated solution through its consulting, engineering, and managed services, enabling organizations to operationalize continuous visibility within existing environments. Organizations interested in xASM can contact Sattrix at info@sattrixsoftware.com.About Sattrix GroupSattrix Group is a global cybersecurity services organization delivering lifecycle-based solutions across consulting, professional services, and licensed software, with capabilities spanning cloud security, threat monitoring, and managed services. Founded in 2013, Sattrix operates across India, EMEA, and North America, enabling organizations to continuously manage and refine risk across complex technology environments.The organization’s philosophy is grounded in the principle of reducing uncertainty through structured understanding of systems, processes, and operational behavior across the security lifecycle. For more information, visit www.sattrixsoftware.com About LiongardLiongard is the system of authority for asset intelligence, delivering continuous discovery, analysis, and monitoring across assets, identities, and configurations throughout the entire IT stack. Trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and IT providers to protect over 70,000 end customers, Liongard creates the trusted data foundation that powers AI, automation, security, and scalable operations. With over 85 integrations, Liongard gives teams the operational ground truth they need to detect risk, enforce cybersecurity posture, and coordinate action across their full environment. By combining deep asset intelligence with real-time insight and an authoritative data layer, Liongard fuels cyber resilience, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.liongard.com

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