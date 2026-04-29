HomeyFad Builds A US Warehouse with SLM GROUP for Faster Furniture Delivery

Let's build a beautiful and vibrant home together with HomeyFad

HomeyFad, a furniture brand, partners with SLM GROUP to launch a US warehouse, accelerating delivery and helping customers create comfortable, vibrant homes.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeyFad has established a long-term partnership with SLM GROUP to set up a local warehouse in California, USA. This collaboration aims to reduce delivery times, allowing consumers to receive their furniture more quickly and create a space they love.As consumers increasingly demand faster delivery times for online shopping, many brands are proactively taking responsibility for improving their logistics systems. HomeyFad Furniture Brand is no exception, partnering with logistics company SLM Group to establish a warehouse in California. Now it is currently running.HomeyFad hopes that this initiative will enable localized order fulfillment and safe, fast delivery, allowing American consumers to enjoy cross-border shopping. They can receive their desired items quickly, even from thousands of miles away."In our customer feedback, 'When will it arrive?' is the most frequently asked question." Lynne, HomeyFad's brand manager, said, “We are constantly improving to offer faster delivery times for customers. "I believed that our warehouse would give customers greater peace of mind and satisfaction. And indeed, this has proven to be true."Taking the best-selling HomeyFad bar stools as an example, most users are doing home and restaurant renovations. Restaurant renovations, in particular, have higher requirements for delivery speed. Previously, under the direct shipping model, the waiting period for users was long.With the launch of the US warehouse, HomeyFad can ship bar stools locally within the US. They have reduced the delivery time from order placement to the customer's home to approximately 7 business days.The launch of the US warehouse has made HomeyFad's overall service experience more efficient and controllable, significantly improving customer experience and satisfaction. This undoubtedly ensures the stability of HomeyFad orders. This is a great initiative for cross-border e-commerce businesses to get closer to consumers.--Delivery Speed by 30%–50%: Shortened the average order delivery cycle from 30 business days to 15 business days. The fastest delivery time is 5-10 business days.--Order fulfillment stability improved by approximately 30%: Effectively reducing delays and uncertainties caused by fluctuations in cross-border transportation.--Return and exchange cycles are 30% shorter: Customers can complete returns or exchanges quickly, more efficiently, and conveniently.--Customer satisfaction increased by 30%+: The faster delivery experience significantly enhances user trust and repeat purchase intention.This collaboration gives American homeowners the convenience of international shopping. Whether purchasing a single item or buying in bulk, customers can enjoy fast response times and reliable service to refresh their living spaces. Customers can explore HomeyFad’s online furniture store, offering a wide selection for living rooms, kitchens, dining areas, bedrooms, and outdoor spaces—helping create warm, vibrant, and inviting homes.In the future, HomeyFad will continue to enhance the shopping experience for US customers. They will create their multi-regional warehousing, providing American users with a more efficient and reliable online shopping platform.About HomeyFad:HomeyFad is an online brand serving American homeowners, offering classic, durable, and stylish furniture and lighting for every space. With thoughtfully designed pieces at affordable prices, it helps customers create homes that feel both functional and uniquely their own.To learn more, please visit the HomeyFad online furniture website and follow them on social media.

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