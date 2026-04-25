Metal Recycling Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Metal Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Metal Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Metal Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Metal Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Recycling market to surpass $520 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Metal market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,197 billion by 2030, with Metal Recycling to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,961 billion by 2030, the Metal Recycling market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Metal Recycling Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the metal recycling market in 2030, valued at $287 billion. The market is expected to grow from $203 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding scrap collection networks and informal recycling sectors, increasing cross-border trade of metal scrap within the region, rising investments in large-scale recycling facilities and industrial clusters, growing demand from export-oriented manufacturing industries, improving logistics and port infrastructure for bulk material handling, and increasing integration of recycling operations with domestic metal production ecosystems across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Metal Recycling Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the metal recycling market in 2030, valued at $169 billion. The market is expected to grow from $119 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale domestic scrap generation from industrial and urban sources, increasing investments in state-supported recycling enterprises, rising focus on self-sufficiency in raw material sourcing, strong integration of recycling with steel and non-ferrous metal production, expansion of urban mining initiatives in major cities, and growing development of high-capacity processing facilities across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Metal Recycling Market In 2030?

The metal recycling market is segmented by type into new metal recycling and olds metal recycling. The new metal recycling market will be the largest segment of the metal recycling market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $294 billion of the total in 2030. The new metal recycling market will be supported by increasing generation of high-grade industrial scrap from precision manufacturing processes, rising demand for consistent and contamination-free recycled materials, growing adoption of closed-loop material recovery systems in industrial production, expanding use of recycled inputs in high-performance applications, increasing focus on minimizing material wastage during production cycles, and advancements in automated scrap segregation and processing technologies.

The metal recycling market is segmented by metal type into steel, aluminum, copper, and other metal types. The steel market will be the largest segment of the metal recycling market, segmented by metal type, accounting for 48% or $250 billion of the total in 2030. The steel market will be supported by increasing adoption of secondary steelmaking routes, rising availability of scrap from aging infrastructure and industrial equipment, growing demand for recycled steel in large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding investments in electric arc furnace capacity, increasing use of recycled steel in export-oriented manufacturing, and continuous improvements in scrap processing and quality enhancement techniques.

The metal recycling market is segmented by application into building and construction, packaging, automotive, industrial machinery, electronics and electrical equipment, shipbuilding, and other applications. The building and construction market will be the largest segment of the metal recycling market, segmented by application, accounting for 35% or $184 billion of the total in 2030. The building and construction market will be supported by increasing redevelopment and renovation activities generating recyclable materials, rising adoption of prefabricated and modular construction techniques utilizing recycled metals, growing demand for cost-efficient materials in large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding urban redevelopment initiatives in densely populated regions, increasing use of recycled metals in public infrastructure projects, and rising emphasis on lifecycle cost optimization in construction planning.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Metal Recycling Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the metal recycling market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Metal Recycling Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global metal recycling market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape resource recovery strategies, sustainable industrial practices, waste management systems, and innovation across global manufacturing and environmental ecosystems.

Increasing Focus On Sustainability And Circular Economy Practices - The increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy practices is expected to become a key growth driver for the metal recycling market by 2030. The growing global emphasis on environmental sustainability and resource conservation is significantly driving the demand for metal recycling. Governments, industries, and consumers are increasingly adopting circular economy principles to reduce waste, minimize carbon emissions, and conserve natural resources. Recycling metals such as aluminum, steel, copper, and precious metals requires significantly less energy compared to primary production from ores, making it an environmentally and economically viable solution. Regulatory policies promoting recycling, along with corporate sustainability initiatives, are further accelerating market growth. As a result, the increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy practices is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Recycled Metals In Manufacturing Industries - The rising demand for recycled metals in manufacturing industries is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the metal recycling market by 2030. Industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are increasingly utilizing recycled metals to reduce costs and meet sustainability targets. Recycled metals offer comparable quality to primary metals while lowering raw material costs and energy consumption. With increasing industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for recycled metals is rising steadily. Manufacturers are also incorporating recycled content to comply with environmental regulations and enhance brand image, making this a key driver for the market. Consequently, the rising demand for recycled metals in manufacturing industries is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements In Recycling Processes - The technological advancements in recycling processes are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the metal recycling market by 2030. Innovations in sorting, shredding, and processing technologies are improving the efficiency and quality of metal recycling operations. Advanced techniques such as automated sorting systems, sensor-based separation, and AI-driven material identification are enabling higher recovery rates and reduced contamination. These technological advancements help recyclers process complex waste streams, including electronic waste and mixed metal scrap, more effectively. Improved operational efficiency and output quality are driving the adoption of modern recycling technologies across the industry. Therefore, the technological advancements in recycling processes are projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Metal Recycling Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the new metal recycling market, and the olds metal recycling market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $147 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing development of urban mining initiatives across major cities, rising expansion of cross-border scrap trade networks, growing integration of recycling operations with electric arc furnace-based metal production, advancements in automated and AI-driven recycling technologies, and increasing focus on recovery of critical and rare metals from complex waste streams.

The new metal recycling market is projected to grow by $86 billion, and the olds metal recycling market by $52 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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