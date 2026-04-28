Prime 1 Studio Announces 'Early Summer Sale' Beginning April 27, 2026

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Prime 1 Studio will launch its “Early Summer Sale” on April 27, 2026, featuring discounted collectible statues and other products for a limited time.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announced the launch of its “Early Summer Sale,” which begins on April 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM JST on its official online store.The limited-time promotion will run through May 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM JST and will feature a selection of products, including collectible statues, offered at discounted prices.The sale is part of the company’s seasonal initiatives to provide customers with broader access to its product lineup.Further details, including participating products, can be found on the official sale page:About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio is a Japan-based manufacturer of high-end collectible statues and figures. The company is recognized for its detailed craftsmanship and collaborations with globally known entertainment brands.

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