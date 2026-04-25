Luxury Watch Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.6% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

The Business Research Company’s Luxury Watch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Luxury Watch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Luxury Watch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Luxury Watch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Watch market to surpass $80 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,610 billion by 2030, the Luxury Watch market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Luxury Watch Market In 2030?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the luxury watch market in 2030, valued at $24 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to strong presence of global luxury watch manufacturing hubs, increasing demand from international tourists purchasing luxury goods, well-established auction and resale markets for high-end timepieces, rising influence of luxury heritage brands in global markets, expansion of exclusive boutiques in premium shopping destinations, and strong ecosystem of watchmaking expertise and skilled craftsmanship across key countries such as Switzerland, France, and Italy.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Luxury Watch Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the luxury watch market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to strong presence of luxury department stores and flagship brand boutiques, increasing demand for pre-owned and certified luxury watches, rising popularity of luxury watches as investment assets among collectors, expanding digital luxury marketplaces and resale platforms, growing influence of celebrity endorsements and luxury branding, and high spending on luxury lifestyle products across affluent consumer segments in the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Luxury Watch Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6423&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Luxury Watch Market In 2030?

The luxury watch market is segmented by type into mechanical watches and automatic watches. The mechanical watches market will be the largest segment of the luxury watch market, segmented by type, accounting for 72% or $57 billion of the total in 2030. The mechanical watches market will be supported by increasing demand for limited edition and exclusive timepieces, rising interest in horology among collectors and enthusiasts, growing value appreciation of rare and vintage watches in secondary markets, expanding global auction activities for luxury watches, increasing innovation in complex watch complications, and strong demand for long-lasting and non-battery-operated timepieces across premium consumer segments.

The luxury watch market is segmented by distribution channel into online, single brand store, and multi brand store. The multi brand store market will be the largest segment of the luxury watch market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 43% or $34 billion of the total in 2030. The multi brand store market will be supported by increasing role of authorized retailers in ensuring product authenticity and trust, rising demand for curated luxury shopping experiences, growing availability of exclusive collections through retail partnerships, expanding presence of luxury watch retailers in international travel retail locations, increasing consumer preference for physical verification before high-value purchases, and strong after-sales service and warranty support provided by multi-brand outlets.

The luxury watch market is segmented by end user into men, women, and unisex. The men market will be the largest segment of the luxury watch market segmented by end user, accounting for 62% or $49 billion of the total in 2030. The men market will be supported by increasing demand for sports and performance-oriented luxury watches, rising interest in high-complication watches among male collectors, growing trend of luxury watches as professional identity symbols, expanding adoption of luxury watches in corporate and business environments, increasing demand for durable and multifunctional timepieces, and strong preference for established luxury brands among male consumers.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Luxury Watch Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the luxury watch market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Luxury Watch Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global luxury watch market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer purchasing behavior, premium product positioning, brand differentiation strategies, and innovation across global luxury goods ecosystems.

Growing Demand For Premium And Status Symbol Products - The growing demand for premium and status symbol products is expected to become a key growth driver for the luxury watch market by 2030. Luxury watches are widely regarded as symbols of status, craftsmanship, and personal achievement. Increasing disposable incomes, particularly among high-net-worth individuals and affluent middle-class consumers, are driving demand for premium timepieces across global markets. Consumers are not only purchasing luxury watches for timekeeping but also as fashion accessories and long-term investments. The rising influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and brand heritage storytelling further enhances their aspirational value. This growing inclination toward premium lifestyle products is a key driver fueling the expansion of the luxury watch market. As a result, the growing demand for premium and status symbol products is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Strong Brand Heritage And Craftsmanship Appeal - The strong brand heritage and craftsmanship appeal are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the luxury watch market by 2030. Luxury watchmakers emphasize precision engineering, heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship, which differentiates them from mass-market timepieces. Many brands have decades or even centuries of history, which adds to their exclusivity and perceived value. Consumers are increasingly appreciating mechanical watches, limited editions, and handcrafted designs, viewing them as collectibles and heirlooms. This strong brand identity and craftsmanship appeal continue to attract enthusiasts and collectors, driving sustained demand in the market. Consequently, the strong brand heritage and craftsmanship appeal are projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Online Retail And Global Distribution Channels - The expansion of online retail and global distribution channels is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the luxury watch market by 2030. The luxury watch market is experiencing significant growth through digital transformation and the expansion of online retail platforms. E-commerce channels, brand-owned websites, and digital marketplaces are enabling global reach and enhancing customer convenience. Virtual showrooms, augmented reality (AR) try-ons, and personalized online experiences are helping brands connect with younger consumers. Additionally, improved logistics and cross-border trade have made luxury watches more accessible, supporting market growth worldwide. Therefore, the expansion of online retail and global distribution channels is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.



Access The Detailed Luxury Watch Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-watch-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Luxury Watch Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mechanical watches market and the automatic watches market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing expansion of certified pre-owned luxury watch platforms, rising demand from emerging luxury markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, growing integration of digital platforms for luxury watch sales and auctions, advancements in personalization and customization of high-end timepieces, and increasing focus on limited production and exclusivity strategies by luxury watch brands.

The mechanical watches market is projected to grow by $10 billion, and the automatic watches market by $6 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.