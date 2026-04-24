Buckley: SR 162 Spiketon Creek Bridge repairs require around-the-clock closure May 4-6

BUCKLEY – Travelers who use the State Route 162 Spiketon Creek Bridge between Buckley and South Prairie should plan for a three-day around-the-clock closure.

From 9 a.m. Monday, May 4, to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, the bridge will close to all travel. During the closure, travelers will follow a signed detour using SR 165, SR 410 and Mundy Loss Road.

The closure creates a work zone for Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews to make repairs.

Travelers are advised to add extra travel time and use alternate routes during the closure.

About the work

During the closure, crews will make repairs to the east bridge approach.

WSDOT appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding while crews make the repairs.

About the bridge

The Spiketon Creek Bridge is a temporary structure that was installed in 2019 after the original 83-year-old bridge closed due to pier settlement.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they're there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible.

For real-time travel information, check the WSDOT app and statewide travel map. Email alerts are available for major updates on state highways in Pierce County.