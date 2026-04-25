From social feeds to real life, the cheeseburger with a mullet makes its debut in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada had the McLobster. Mexico had the McMolletes. Now New Zealand has what fans have dubbed, the McMullet.After a wave of social posts calling for it, McDonald’s New Zealand brought the idea to life with a limited run of the mulleted cheeseburger - a cheeseburger with an extra slice of cheese hanging out the back.The mullet hairdo has a proud history in New Zealand and once the cut of choice for bikers, metalheads and bogans, it has enjoyed a recent return to popularity amongst sports stars, actors and GenZers. It seems that popularity extends to mulleted burgers, too.After initial social posts, the concept quickly gained traction, with fans and creators sharing their own takes and clamouring for more of the rogue burger.McDonald’s New Zealand marketing director, Luke Rive, said the pop-up opportunity to get your hands on the cheeseburger with a mullet was all about having a bit of fun with fans and testing ideas in real time.“When we saw the reactions to videos on social, we thought, ' Why not?'" Luke said."It’s definitely tongue-in-cheek, but it’s also a fun way to bring fresh ideas to life with a live trial to see how many mulleted Kiwis show up to claim their burger.For those who missed out, the DIY version is simple: order a Cheeseburger with an extra slice of cheese and let it hang out the back.“It’s the perfect match for any mullet, whether it’s a perm, a buzz cut or a classic Westie,” Who knows where it will pop up next?” adds Rive.With fans and creators sharing their own takes of the rogue burger online, Macca's responded by taking it from online to real life, hosting an event at the Penrose restaurant in Auckland, last Saturday.Hundreds of mulleted fans turned up to claim a free ‘mulleted’ Cheeseburger. The Penrose Macca’s was completely transformed into a mullet themed restaurant which even included custom McDonald’s signage with some extra shag at the back. For those not yet living the ‘business in the front, party out back’ lifestyle, on-site barbers helped customers commit on the spot.The event also crowned its best mullet, with Wesley Welsford from Auckland’s Torbay taking home a year’s worth of Macca’s Cheeseburgers, along with 12 months of free mullet haircuts.Welsford said he came along after hearing about the event on social media.“My mates sent me the link and said we should come down. We didn’t care about winning, we just thought it was a fun idea, I’m buzzing to take it out.”For more information please visit: https://mcdonalds.co.nz/ About McDonald’s New ZealandNew Zealand’s first McDonald’s restaurant opened in Porirua in 1976. Today there are over 170 McDonald's restaurants across New Zealand, 85 percent of which are owned and operated by local business men and women. The organisation employs over 11,000 people in restaurants nationwide and is one of New Zealand's largest employers of youth. In 2022, McDonald’s spent more than $214 million with local suppliers, while New Zealand producers exported over $384 million of food to other McDonald’s markets around the world. McDonald’s is the primary supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, who keep families close while their children are in hospital.Check out McDonald’s New Zealand on Facebook facebook.co.nz/mcdonaldsnz, Instagram http://www.instagram.com/mcdonaldsnz/ or Snapchat mcdonalds_nz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.