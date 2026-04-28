Hughey Law Firm Intervene to Protect Nearly 100 Elderly Residents Facing Forced Displacement from The Oaks at Charleston

Charleston elder abuse attorney engaged South Carolina Department of Public Health to block assisted living facility closure until every resident was relocated.

We are proud to be able to help the vulnerable adults in our state and hold greedy corporations accountable. This was a win for the good guys” — Nathan Hughey, Founding Attorney of Hughey Law Firm

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hughey Law Firm, a Charleston-based personal injury and elder abuse law firm, successfully intervened on behalf of approximately 100 elderly residents at The Oaks at Charleston, an assisted living facility whose out-of-state, for-profit ownership group announced a closure date of April 10, 2026, leaving residents and their families scrambling to find alternative housing and care with inadequate time and support.

The Oaks ownership issued emails to residents’ families announcing the closure and stating there would be no exceptions to the timeline. Many residents, some in their 80s and 90s with complex medical needs, faced the prospect of displacement without a clear plan for where they would go. South Carolina regulation 60-84 requires residential care facilities to provide a minimum 30-day notice prior to closure, but families reported that the transition support from the facility fell far short of what residents needed.

Hughey Law Firm took action by engaging the South Carolina Department of Public Health (formerly DHEC) and calling public attention to The Oaks’ failure to meet its obligations under state licensing requirements. As a condition of operating in South Carolina, assisted living facilities agree to provide for the safety and well-being of their residents. That obligation includes ensuring every resident has a safe, supported transition before any closure takes effect. As a result of the firm’s efforts, the state prohibited The Oaks at Charleston from closing until every resident had been safely placed in a new home.

“Assisted living facilities, just like nursing homes, agree to provide for the safety and well-being of South Carolina’s elderly, in exchange for a license to operate in this state. In this case, the out-of-state, for-profit owners of The Oaks facilities tried to ignore their contractual duty to ensure every resident had a new home prior to closing. The Oaks sent out threatening emails to families, with a supposed closure date, and stated there would be no exceptions. Through Hughey Law Firm’s hard work, we were able to engage the South Carolina Department of Public Health (formerly DHEC) and call attention to The Oaks’ failures. The state prohibited The Oaks from closing until such time as everyone was safely in a new home. Too often, facilities ignore the requirements of the State of South Carolina, or simply fail to provide the care that they state they will provide. Greed often takes precedence over care, sadly.” said Nathan Hughey, founding attorney of Hughey Law Firm.

A Growing Problem Across South Carolina

The situation at The Oaks at Charleston is part of a broader pattern in the assisted living industry, where for-profit ownership groups prioritize financial decisions over resident welfare. When facilities close without proper transition planning, elderly residents face disruption in medical care, emotional distress, and in some cases, serious health consequences from abrupt relocation. For residents with dementia, mobility limitations, or complex medication regimens, an unplanned move can be particularly dangerous.

South Carolina law requires licensed facilities to meet specific obligations to their residents, including safe and orderly transitions when a facility ceases operations. Regulation 60-84 mandates a minimum 30-day notice for residential care facility closures, but legal advocates say the regulation alone is insufficient without active enforcement to ensure residents are not simply displaced.

Hughey Law Firm has made holding negligent elder care facilities accountable a cornerstone of its practice, representing families across South Carolina whose loved ones have been harmed by nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other care providers that fail to meet their legal obligations.

About Hughey Law Firm

Hughey Law Firm is a Charleston, South Carolina law firm focused on personal injury, nursing home abuse, assisted living facility abuse, and elder abuse cases. With over $300 million in verdicts and settlements, the firm represents individuals and families across South Carolina who have been harmed by negligent facilities, reckless drivers, and dangerous property conditions. The firm operates from offices in Charleston and Mt. Pleasant and serves clients throughout Berkeley County, Dorchester County, and the state of South Carolina. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit hugheylawfirm.com or call (843) 881-8644.

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