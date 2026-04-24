Webinar Documenting the Successful Last Stage of the Nationwide Movement to End the Vietnam War Featuring Jane Fonda

Poster for the Assembly to Save the Peace Agreement at Georgetown University

Personal accounts from national and grass roots activists of the Coalition to Stop Funding the War, supplementing Ken Burns PBS documentary "Vietnam"

RIVERHEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed actor and activist Jane Fonda opens a discussion of the decisive final stage of the Vietnam antiwar movement in a webinar airing at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.

Fonda is followed by national leaders and local workers who participated in the Coalition to Stop Funding the War. The Coalition has been credited with contributing to Congress ending the US bombing of Cambodia and reducing military aid to the US ally in Saigon, Nguyen Van Thieu. Its efforts led to the demoralization and collapse of the South Vietnamese military and government and US withdrawal 51 years ago on April 30, 1975.

Other panelists are:

• Larry Levin, directed the Coalition to Stop Funding the War

• Bill Zimmerman , featured in the final episode of Ken Burns’ PBS documentary on the Vietnam War; coordinated the Assembly to Save the Peace Agreement in January 1975

• Karen Nussbaum and Brewster Rhoads, carried out at the grass roots the Coalition’s campaign to influence Congress

• Michael Jones, lobbied Congres for peace after serving in Vietnam with the Quaker’s American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

• John McAuliff, represented AFSC in Hanoi on the day the war ended in Saigon.

Biographies of speakers are here https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2026/04/webinar-on-coalition-to-stop-funding-war.html

Register for the webinar here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xOLuZRIFQeejBwFGHpPlxg



The webinar is one of forty on-line programs available on youtube created by the Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee, a twelve year old project to share the history of the antiwar movement from the perspective of its organizers and activists. The full list is here: https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2021/10/history-and-future-of-vpcc.html



Previous programs linked to the 51st anniversary of peace:

"April 30, 1975: Eyewitness Accounts from Saigon and Hanoi of the End of the War" by Nayan Chanda, Claudia Krich and John McAuliff

https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2021/03/april-30-1975-eyewitness-accounts-of.html

"Reports by antiwar delegation members on the 50th anniversary of peace and reunification in Viet Nam" https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2025/04/webinar-from-vietnam.html

April newsletter of the Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee https://conta.cc/4cg12SI

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