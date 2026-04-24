Meet the Dogs: Local Rescues Bring Adoptable Pets to Mount Dora This Weekend

DogTuff Hosts: Paws & Blueberries Adoption Event DogTuff Hosts: Paws & Blueberries Adoption Event DogTuff Hosts: Paws & Blueberries Adoption Event

Meet adoptable pets and local rescues at Paws & Blueberries, a free community event held during Blueberry Festival weekend.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mount Dora prepares for one of its busiest weekends of the year alongside the Mount Dora Blueberry Festival, local rescue organizations are inviting the community to meet some very special guests—dogs and cats looking for their forever homes.This Saturday, April 25, Paws & Blueberries, a pet adoption event hosted by Watson Realty and DogTuff , will bring together adoptable pets from across Central Florida for a relaxed, family-friendly experience just steps from the festival.Meet Some of the Pets Looking for HomesSeveral local rescues will be on-site with adoptable pets, each with their own story and personality:Banjo – The Animal League An 8-month-old shepherd mix, Banjo is smart, energetic, and incredibly lovable. He’s highly food-motivated, which makes him a great candidate for continued training. Banjo would thrive in an active home ready for fun and learning.Eeyore – The Animal LeagueDon’t let the name fool you—Eeyore is 130 pounds of pure love. This 3-year-old gentle giant is convinced he’s a lap dog and loves being close to his people. He enjoys walks and playtime but is just as happy relaxing at your side.Cammy – The Animal LeagueCammy is a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd full of energy, intelligence, and affection. At around 50 pounds, she’s always ready for an adventure—whether it’s long walks, playtime, or learning something new.Arlo – The Animal LeagueArlo is a 1-year-old Great Dane with striking blue eyes and a playful personality. At about 85 pounds, he’s a big, lovable companion who’s ready to find a home to grow into.Hercules – The Animal LeagueHercules is a 1-year-old tuxedo cat with a gentle and curious personality. While a bit shy at first, he warms up with time and would make a wonderful companion in a calm, loving home.Note: Pets in attendance may vary throughout the event.Supporting the Work of Local RescuesThe event highlights the ongoing efforts of local rescue organizations working every day to care for and rehome animals in need.“At DogTuff, supporting the incredible work of local rescues has always been important to us. With so many people in town, this is a great opportunity to help their efforts—and the dogs they care for—really shine. As a Mount Dora–based business, we’re proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about pets.”— Seth Cody, DogTuffA Unique Stop During a Busy WeekendWith thousands of visitors expected in Mount Dora, Paws & Blueberries offers a welcoming, low-pressure opportunity to meet adoptable pets, connect with local pet professionals, and take a break from the festival crowds.“At Watson Realty, being part of the community goes beyond real estate—it’s about bringing people together and supporting local organizations. Paws & Blueberries is a great opportunity to connect families with adoptable pets while celebrating everything that makes Mount Dora special.”— Tarrant Potter, Vice President/Managing Broker, Mount Dora📍 Event DetailsEvent: Paws & Blueberries Pet Adoption EventDate: Saturday, April 25, 2026Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PMLocation: Watson Realty, 639 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757Admission is free and open to the public.About the EventPaws & Blueberries is a community pet adoption event hosted by Watson Realty and DogTuff, bringing together local rescues, pet professionals, and businesses to support pet adoption and responsible pet ownership.

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