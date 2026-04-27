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AHVAP Unveils 2026 AHVAP Annual Conference and Industry Partner Expo Keynote Speaker: Dr. Elisabeth Potter

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AHVAP is thrilled to unveil our Signature Keynote Speaker for the 2026 AHVAP Annual Conference and Industry Partner Expo. Dr. Elisabeth Potter is a board-certified plastic surgeon and nationally respected expert in breast reconstruction who is redefining what patient-centered care looks like in modern medicine. As the founder of her Austin-based practice, she provides advanced reconstructive, cosmetic, and aesthetic surgical options with a deep commitment to helping patients heal, rebuild, and reclaim confidence after breast cancer and other life-changing diagnoses.Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Elisabeth Potter completed her undergraduate studies at Princeton University with a focus in Molecular Biology. She received her medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Following a Plastic Surgery Integrated Residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, she completed a Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Microsurgery Fellowship with MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. Dr. Potter specializes in natural breast reconstruction and has performed over 1,000 DIEP flap surgeries using patients’ natural fat and tissue.Dr. Potter formerly worked in the private sector as a regulatory analyst of FDA law. She possesses a uniquely informed view regarding the safety and efficacy of breast implants. Because of her expertise in natural breast reconstruction, she continues to monitor the recent research developments regarding the increase in BIA-ALCL diagnosed patient cases. In addition to traditional breast implants, Dr. Potter provides patients with safe, effective natural breast reconstruction alternatives.At the core of Dr. Potter’s work is her advocacy to expand access to care. She is currently leading efforts to protect insurance coverage for DIEP flap and modern breast reconstruction, working to ensure that patients are not limited in the reconstructive options available to them. Her advocacy extends her impact beyond the operating room, shaping broader conversations around equity, access, and informed patient choice in healthcare.Specializing in DIEP flap breast reconstruction, Dr. Potter is known not only for her surgical expertise but for her unwavering dedication to patient education and empowerment. She guides patients through complex medical decisions with clarity and compassion, ensuring they feel informed, supported, and seen throughout their journey. Her practice is grounded in excellence, education, empowerment, and patient care—principles that shape every aspect of her work.At the heart of her leadership is a deeply human approach to medicine. Through what she calls the “Sister Test,” Dr. Potter and her team treat every patient as they would a close family member, creating a culture of trust, dignity, and individualized care. Her work reflects a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional intelligence in healthcare. She has fought against national insurance companies to advocate for patients remaining at the center of clinical care and been interviewed on every major news network. She releases weekly videos detailing her efforts to improve healthcare from the inside.Early-Bird registration is open for the : https://www.ahvap.org/2026-annual-conference-industry-partner-expo About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders. AHVAP’s mission is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum. Learn more at www.ahvap.org

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