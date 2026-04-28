KURIKI Japan Expands Japanese Door Hardware Innovation to the U.S. Market with Anti-Slam Solutions

High-Quality Door Hardware from Kuriki Japan

Japanese manufacturer KURIKI expands to the U.S. with innovative anti-slam door solutions designed for safety, quiet operation, and long-lasting performance.

We are a manufacturing company that builds products that people just fall in love with” — Akiyoshi Kuriki, President Director

IBARAKI, JAPAN, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KURIKI Manufacture Co., Ltd., a wholly owned Japanese architectural hardware and bathroom accessory manufacturer, today announced the continued expansion of its growing portfolio of proprietary builders’ hardware into the United States markets. KURIKI products have become synonymous with high-quality construction across Japan and international markets. Now American consumers, contractors and builders have access to the portfolio of products including the Anti-Slam Hinged Door Soft Closer® Sliding Door Soft Closer® , Auto Hook Lock for Sliding Doorand the robust KURIKI Magnetic Door Keeper, all designed to enhance safety, reduce noise, and extend the lifespan of doors in residential and commercial environments.Since 1948, KURIKI has been recognized as the industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality building products that combine aesthetics and functionality to create a best-in-class product. The company has received Japan’s Good Design Award (G-Mark), recognizing products that deliver both usability and innovation.KURIKI’s strength lies in its advanced research and development capabilities. The company maintains a dedicated R&D team that develops products for globally recognized brands such as TOTO and Panasonic, demonstrating its technical expertise and trusted partnerships across the industry. KURIKI also holds over 171 patents, along with 16 registered designs, reflecting its strong innovation capabilities.“We are a manufacturing company that builds products that people just fall in love with. Our goal is simple: deliver the highest quality products that solve problems while making people’s lives safer and better through great design,” said Akiyoshi Kuriki, President Director of KURIKI Manufacture Co., Ltd.The KURIKI family of Anti-Slam Hinged Door Soft Closer continues to win over legions of satisfied consumers who recognize the importance of having a smooth, non-slamming, no-bounce soft-closing mechanism that protects door frames while ensuring a seamless, silent and controlled door close. KURIKI continues to receive accolades from home builders, contractors and everyday families.The United States launch will be supported by an interactive social media campaign, featuring influencers and content creators sharing authentic reviews and experiences. An educational blog series will also accompany the rollout, offering home improvement tips with segments on home safety. Additionally, the brand is committed to maintaining a dynamic, evolving connection and long-term relationship with its audience.KURIKI products can be found on Amazon and many other independent retailers throughout the USA.For additional information,U.S. Contact:info@mind64.com

KURIKI Japan Hinged Door Soft Closer – Silent Close for Interior Doors | No More Slamming Doors!

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