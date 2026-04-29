A welcoming High-Level Dialogue on India’s Civilizational Ethos and U.S.-India Partnership

Walter Mead, Dattatreya Hosabale, and (standing) Bill Drexel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSS Friends commends the Hudson Institute and the Indo-American Community of the Washington, D.C.–Maryland–Virginia (DMV) region for their respective events spotlighting India's civilizational vision and the evolving U.S.-India relationship. Dattatreya Hosabale — known as "Dattaji" — General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, traveled to Washington, D.C. at the invitation of the Hudson Institute for The New India Conference , and also accepted a separate invitation to engage directly with the local community to share his perspectives on India's global role.These two landmark events in the nation's capital brought together leading policymakers, scholars, diplomats, and community leaders this week to examine India's growing global role and the deepening U.S.-India partnership.The Hudson Institute hosted the New India Conference, bringing together voices from government, academia, and civil society to explore India's geopolitical, economic, and civilizational trajectory. On April 23, the Indo-American Community of Greater DC (DMV) convened a Community Reception themed "India's Global Vision & Role in the Emerging World: Civilizational Foundations for Prospering Together," drawing an enthusiastic audience from across the Washington metropolitan area.During these events Dattaji Hosabale engaged in wide-ranging dialogue on India's civilizational ethos. At the Hudson Institute fireside chat — conducted with Walter Russell Mead, Ravenel B. Curry III Distinguished Fellow in Strategy and Statesmanship — Dattaji articulated the foundational principles of the RSS: Seva (service), Sanskar (values), and Sangathan (organization)."Hindu philosophy and Hindu culture doesn't allow supremacy. Because we see the whole world as one family, and all are our brothers and sisters. There is no question of supremacy. We see the oneness in everybody," said Dattaji. Continuing further he said, "RSS is the people's voluntary movement and inspired by cultural ethos and civilization values of the ancient society India, which is generally known as Hindu philosophy and Hindu culture"At the Community Reception, Dattaji expanded on this theme, drawing a direct link between India's philosophical heritage and its global responsibilities. He urged India to embrace modernity while safeguarding its civilizational values, stating: "If India has to play that role, India has to be a self-confident, prosperous society, accepting modernity while preserving its civilization values. When India says the world is one family, it says it from some experience of practice — not just a slogan."Dr. Walter Russell Mead offered a compelling strategic case at the Community Reception for why India's rise matters far beyond its own borders: "The world needs a vibrant, developed, harmonious, strong India rooted in its thousands of years of history, philosophy, culture and faith. A strong, fully developed, self-confident, outward looking India will change the map of the world without fighting and without war," said Dr. Mead.Dr. Walter K. Andersen — political scientist, former U.S. State Department diplomat, and co-author of “The RSS: A View to the Inside” — offered a research-grounded perspective on the RSS's reach and significance, noting that the organization has grown to approximately 83,000 units across every state and union territory in India. He described patriotism as the organization's core ideology and characterized the RSS as "a stabilizing influence in India."The Hudson Institute conference also featured three substantive panels covering India's emergence as a pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategic framework, its transition to a globally integrated innovation economy, and new pathways for U.S.-India cooperation in defense, technology, and geopolitics. Thought leaders, policy makers, diplomats, and politicians participated in this meaningful dialogue."We are grateful to Hudson Institute for hosting a conference of such depth and significance. The fireside chat with Shri Dattatreya Hosabale was particularly meaningful, offering a profound perspective on India's civilizational foundations and its role in shaping a more harmonious world," said a representative of RSS Friends.Media outlets and services including National Public Radio, Press Trust of India, Asian News International, Indo-Asian News Service interviewed Dattaji to understand more about his views and vision on India and Indian contribution in the present world.About RSS FriendsRSS Friends is an informal platform that seeks to foster greater understanding of the values, work, and societal contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) among global audiences.

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