Newtimes Hair Returns to TRANSITIONS 2026, Focusing on Faster Service and Salon Partner Support

At its fourth TRANSITIONS since 2023, Newtimes Hair returned as a sponsor with faster U.S. fulfillment, new product innovation support for salon partners

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade shows can be an intensive mix of formalized handshakes, small talk, coffee, and people pretending they are not exhausted. But every now and then, one actually matters. For Newtimes Hair , TRANSITIONS 2026 was one of those, as the company returned for its second year as a sponsor and connected with salon owners, stylists, hair replacement specialists, and distributors from the U.S. and abroad.Over the course of the event, the team met salon owners, stylists, distributors, and hair replacement professionals from across the U.S., and the takeaway was pretty simple: people want to deal directly with the manufacturer, and they are tired of slow service, vague communication, and suppliers who disappear the second there is a problem.They want products, obviously. But more than that, they want reliability."Honestly, the biggest win for us was the quality of the conversations," said CEO at Newtimes Hair. "People were direct about what they needed. Faster turnaround. Better support. Fewer headaches. We are very serious about these. They are our most useful feedback. Those are exactly the areas we've focused on since day one. And I belive that this is pretty much every salon owner, hair reseller will want all the time."At the event, Newtimes Hair went through everything that matters to their salon partners: U.S.-based fulfillment, direct local support, and a wider product range. They also showed more flexible options for custom orders and branding.According to the CEO, a lot of businesses spend too much time trying to sound impressive and not enough time being useful. That's what Newtimes Hair has been trying to avoid since day one. What they brought to TRANSITIONS 2026 was not just a product pitch. It was a clearer answer to a question salon partners keep asking: Can this company actually make my life easier?"We heard the same frustrations again and again," said Wendy Li, Vice CEO at Newtimes Hair. "Delays. Communications that are confusing. Not knowing who to call when something goes wrong. So when people came by our warehouse or gave us a call, the conversation got really pretty quick. They were keen to know whether we could solve those problems. That's the conversation we want to have."The company also introduced some of its next-generation products at the event, with a focus on comfort, flexibility, and a more natural experience for end users.That got attention, too. Professionals from the U.S. and around the world were able to try the wigs on site and quickly see whether they should work for their clients, and whether they were tight and comfortable enough to gain their clients' favor."When you talk to salon professionals long enough, you realize they do not need more hype," added Li. "They are very practical when it comes to real-life salon situations. What they want the most is consistency. Consistency of the products they get, consistency of the service they provide. All they need is support. They need someone who will answer the phone and help fix an issue before it becomes a bigger one. That matters more than a flashy tagline."For Newtimes Hair, TRANSITIONS 2026 was deemed successful, not just because people showed up. It was successful because the right people showed up. And according to the team's feedback, they'd got what they valued the most, the VOC. The right people asked the right questions and helped confirm where the market is heading.And where it is heading is pretty clear: less fluff, more follow-through.Following the event, Newtimes Hair said it will continue investing in the areas that drew the most interest in San Diego: faster domestic access, local support, flexible custom options, and product development that reflects what salons and clients are asking for now.About Newtimes HairNewtimes Hair provides hair systems , wigs, toppers, extensions , and related solutions for salon and hair professionals. The company supports partners with stock and custom options designed to help salons serve clients with more flexibility, speed, and confidence.

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