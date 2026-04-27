Ace of the Diamond act II –Second Season– Seidou vs Ichidai Sankou visual revealed, Sawamura vs Amahisa duel begins

© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee © Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee © Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee

Eijun Sawamura and Kousei Amahisa are expected to face off as starting pitchers as the aces of Seidou High and Ichidai Sankou clash for a spot at Summer Koshien

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new key visual for the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II –Second Season–, now streaming on Crunchyroll, has been unveiled.The visual highlights the highly anticipated semifinal matchup in the West Tokyo Tournament, featuring Seidou High School against Ichidai Sankou High School—a continuation of their rivalry from the Spring Tournament.In what promises to be a fierce pitching duel, the artwork captures the very moment before the aces take the mound: Seidou’s Eijun Sawamura and Ichidai Sankou’s Kousei Amahisa, each poised to deliver their pitch.▪️ About Ace of the DiamondAce of the Diamond is a popular baseball manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine by Kodansha in 2006. Its sequel, Ace of the Diamond act II, ran from 2015 to 2022.The story follows Eijun Sawamura, a passionate left-handed pitcher who enrolls at the prestigious Seidou High School. Alongside teammates such as Kazuya Miyuki, Satoru Furuya, and Haruichi Kominato, he strives to become Japan’s top high school baseball team.The anime adaptation aired its first season from October 2013 to March 2015, followed by a second season from April 2015 to March 2016. Ace of the Diamond act II aired from April 2019 to March 2020.▪️ Story of Ace of the Diamond act IINow in his second year, Seidou High’s left-handed pitcher Eijun Sawamura finally takes the mound at the prestigious Spring Senbatsu Koshien Tournament.With the goal of becoming national champions, Sawamura and his teammates face new challenges as they fight their way to the top.The battle to restore Seidou High to its former glory begins once again.▪️ StaffDirector: Hideaki ObaSeries Composition: Kenji KonutaCharacter Design: Yasukazu ShoujiMusic: Hajime HyakkokuAnimation Production: OLM▪️ CastEijun Sawamura: Ryota OsakaSatoru Furuya: Nobunaga ShimazakiKazuya Miyuki: Takahiro SakuraiYouichi Kuramochi: Shintaro AsanumaHaruichi Kominato: Natsuki HanaeNorifumi Kawakami: Hiro ShimonoKenta Maezono: Hiroaki TajiriKenjirou Shirasu: Yukiyoshi ShimozumaTakashi Asou: Taishi MurataHisashi Watanabe: Akira IshidaShinji Kanemaru: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHideaki Toujou: Shouta AoiKoushuu Okumura: Yuma UchidaMasashi Yuuki: Shunsuke TakeuchiTakuma Seto: Daiki YamashitaKaoru Yui: Ayumu MuraseHirofumi Asada: Tasuku HatanakaTetsuya Yuuki: Yoshimasa HosoyaRyosuke Kominato: Nobuhiko OkamotoChris Yuu Takigawa: Daisuke NamikawaToru Masuko: Wataru HatanoTesshin Kataoka: Tomokazu TohchiHiromitsu Ochiai: Susumu AkagiKazuyoshi Oota: Eiji TakeuchiRei Takashima: Yumi UchiyamaMei Narumiya: Yuki KajiCarlos Toshiki Kamiya: KENNMasayuki Shirakawa: Soichiro HoshiRiku Yamaoka: Kentaro KumagaiKouji Yabe: Takanori MiyazakiItsuki Tadano: Shogo YamaguchiShinji Akamatsu: Tsubasa YonagaHiroshige Kunitomo: Yutaka NakanoRaichi Todoroki: Kensho OnoShunpei Sanada: Hiroshi KamiyaYuta Mishima: Tatsuhisa SuzukiKazuma Akiba: Ryousuke KanemotoRaizou Todoroki: Rintaro NishiKousei Amahisa: Ryohei KimuraKouji Chimaru: Toshiya MiyataToshihiko Tahara: Akio KatoTakaya Urabe: Shugo NakamuraSouichi Yanagi: Atsushi TamaruKouji Nara: Kento Hama▪️ Opening Theme“Let’s Go Crazy” by Baby CantaLyrics: Sarari Matsubara / Baby CantaComposition: Baby CantaArrangement: Shin Sakiura▪️ Ending Theme“NUMBER” by SUPER★DRAGONLyrics: Shinji Miyauchi, TSUYOSHI, JEAN, TOMOYAComposition: Shinji Miyauchi, TSUYOSHI, JEANArrangement: Shinji Miyauchi▪️ Official Links© Yuji Terajima,KODANSHA/Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners,TV TOKYO

TV Anime “Ace of the Diamond” PV 1 / Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.