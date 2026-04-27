Ace of the Diamond act II –Second Season– Seidou vs Ichidai Sankou visual revealed, Sawamura vs Amahisa duel begins
© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee
© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee
Eijun Sawamura and Kousei Amahisa are expected to face off as starting pitchers as the aces of Seidou High and Ichidai Sankou clash for a spot at Summer KoshienTOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new key visual for the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II –Second Season–, now streaming on Crunchyroll, has been unveiled.
The visual highlights the highly anticipated semifinal matchup in the West Tokyo Tournament, featuring Seidou High School against Ichidai Sankou High School—a continuation of their rivalry from the Spring Tournament.
In what promises to be a fierce pitching duel, the artwork captures the very moment before the aces take the mound: Seidou’s Eijun Sawamura and Ichidai Sankou’s Kousei Amahisa, each poised to deliver their pitch.
▪️ About Ace of the Diamond
Ace of the Diamond is a popular baseball manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine by Kodansha in 2006. Its sequel, Ace of the Diamond act II, ran from 2015 to 2022.
The story follows Eijun Sawamura, a passionate left-handed pitcher who enrolls at the prestigious Seidou High School. Alongside teammates such as Kazuya Miyuki, Satoru Furuya, and Haruichi Kominato, he strives to become Japan’s top high school baseball team.
The anime adaptation aired its first season from October 2013 to March 2015, followed by a second season from April 2015 to March 2016. Ace of the Diamond act II aired from April 2019 to March 2020.
▪️ Story of Ace of the Diamond act II
Now in his second year, Seidou High’s left-handed pitcher Eijun Sawamura finally takes the mound at the prestigious Spring Senbatsu Koshien Tournament.
With the goal of becoming national champions, Sawamura and his teammates face new challenges as they fight their way to the top.
The battle to restore Seidou High to its former glory begins once again.
▪️ Staff
Director: Hideaki Oba
Series Composition: Kenji Konuta
Character Design: Yasukazu Shouji
Music: Hajime Hyakkoku
Animation Production: OLM
▪️ Cast
Eijun Sawamura: Ryota Osaka
Satoru Furuya: Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kazuya Miyuki: Takahiro Sakurai
Youichi Kuramochi: Shintaro Asanuma
Haruichi Kominato: Natsuki Hanae
Norifumi Kawakami: Hiro Shimono
Kenta Maezono: Hiroaki Tajiri
Kenjirou Shirasu: Yukiyoshi Shimozuma
Takashi Asou: Taishi Murata
Hisashi Watanabe: Akira Ishida
Shinji Kanemaru: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Hideaki Toujou: Shouta Aoi
Koushuu Okumura: Yuma Uchida
Masashi Yuuki: Shunsuke Takeuchi
Takuma Seto: Daiki Yamashita
Kaoru Yui: Ayumu Murase
Hirofumi Asada: Tasuku Hatanaka
Tetsuya Yuuki: Yoshimasa Hosoya
Ryosuke Kominato: Nobuhiko Okamoto
Chris Yuu Takigawa: Daisuke Namikawa
Toru Masuko: Wataru Hatano
Tesshin Kataoka: Tomokazu Tohchi
Hiromitsu Ochiai: Susumu Akagi
Kazuyoshi Oota: Eiji Takeuchi
Rei Takashima: Yumi Uchiyama
Mei Narumiya: Yuki Kaji
Carlos Toshiki Kamiya: KENN
Masayuki Shirakawa: Soichiro Hoshi
Riku Yamaoka: Kentaro Kumagai
Kouji Yabe: Takanori Miyazaki
Itsuki Tadano: Shogo Yamaguchi
Shinji Akamatsu: Tsubasa Yonaga
Hiroshige Kunitomo: Yutaka Nakano
Raichi Todoroki: Kensho Ono
Shunpei Sanada: Hiroshi Kamiya
Yuta Mishima: Tatsuhisa Suzuki
Kazuma Akiba: Ryousuke Kanemoto
Raizou Todoroki: Rintaro Nishi
Kousei Amahisa: Ryohei Kimura
Kouji Chimaru: Toshiya Miyata
Toshihiko Tahara: Akio Kato
Takaya Urabe: Shugo Nakamura
Souichi Yanagi: Atsushi Tamaru
Kouji Nara: Kento Hama
▪️ Opening Theme
“Let’s Go Crazy” by Baby Canta
Lyrics: Sarari Matsubara / Baby Canta
Composition: Baby Canta
Arrangement: Shin Sakiura
▪️ Ending Theme
“NUMBER” by SUPER★DRAGON
Lyrics: Shinji Miyauchi, TSUYOSHI, JEAN, TOMOYA
Composition: Shinji Miyauchi, TSUYOSHI, JEAN
Arrangement: Shinji Miyauchi
▪️ Official Links
Official Website
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© Yuji Terajima,KODANSHA/Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners,TV TOKYO
Yoshiaki kitadume
Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners
press@sira-inc.jp
TV Anime “Ace of the Diamond” PV 1 / Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
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