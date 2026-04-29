Heniff Team Accepting the Heil Trophy

The Heniff Organization Named NTTC’s 2025 North American Safety Champion Company Wins Prestigious Heil Trophy in the Harvison Division

OAKBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company Wins Prestigious Heil Trophy in the Harvison Division

Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC announced that it has been recognized by the NTTC as the 2025 North American Safety Champion within the association’s Harvison division. Each year, the NTTC awards a Heil Trophy to the grand champions of three carrier divisions: the Harvison division for large for-hire carriers, the Southerland division for small for-hire carriers, and the private fleet division.

“This is a very proud day for the entire Heniff organization.” said Bob Heniff, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC. “We’ve reached the top of our division three times in the past six years which really speaks to the company’s ongoing commitment to safety. That commitment is our top guiding principle and one shared by our entire workforce.”

Heniff trucks travelled 113 million miles in 2025 and generated a division leading USDOT accident frequency of a meager .16 incidents per million miles. The company holds three Heil awards in its corporate headquarters which came to Heniff via varied acquisitions over the course of the company’s history.

“Given the scope of our operations, this recognition is a real team victory,” said Leon Lupina, Heniff’s Vice President of Safety. “Our safety culture rests upon the combined efforts of our professional drivers, our field personnel, our safety professionals, and our entire corporate team.”

About Heniff Transportation Systems LLC

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is North America’s premier leader in liquid bulk transportation services. We operate approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,700 trailers through our network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and logistics. Our mission is to provide efficient supply chain solutions to our chemical and food grade customers in the safest, most responsible manner. From our high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to our professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything we do is focused on providing effective solutions to our customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about our Company and its integrated services, please visit www.heniff.com.

Contact:

Daniel R. Furth

Chief Relationship Officer

(703) 309-8883

dfurth@heniff.com

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