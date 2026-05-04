Dr. Michael C. Threatt Discussed Housing Policy Reform during Barnes & Noble Book Signing for The Price of Bureaucracy
The Section 8 Landlord Coach®, Dr. Threatt, encourages PHAs & Housing Associations to host Section 8 Landlord Listening Sessions to improve voucher utilization
The event marked a significant milestone for Dr. Threatt, whose work focuses on transforming public housing authority (PHA) systems through accountability, operational efficiency, and technology-driven solutions. During the book signing, Dr. Threatt discussed the critical need for PHAs and policymakers to rethink how bureaucratic systems impact landlords, voucher participants, and the rental housing market nationwide.
Published by the Buddlewriter, The Price of Bureaucracy positions itself as a solution-oriented guide rather than a traditional policy critique. The book draws from Dr. Threatt's extensive real-world experience implementing landlord-friendly best practices and advising PHAs across the country.
"The affordable housing crisis is often framed as a funding problem," said Dr. Threatt. "In reality, it is largely a systems problem. Inefficient processes, outdated technology, and miscommunicated incentives are driving landlords away and limiting housing access for families."
A Game-Changing Approach to Housing Reform
Dr. Threatt describes The Price of Bureaucracy as the "Game Changer" for the affordable housing industry, offering practical, implementable reforms that PHAs can apply immediately. Central to the book's message is the need to modernize operations and treat landlords as valued partners rather than transactional vendors.
A key focus of the book is the role of technology in stabilizing and expanding the housing supply. Dr. Threatt emphasizes that PHAs must provide landlords with real-time business solutions, including online inspections, housing portals, electronic document submission, and reliable direct deposit payments.
"Landlords operate businesses just like everyone else," Threatt noted. "If PHAs want to attract, recruit, and retain landlords, they must meet modern business expectations. Convenience, speed, and transparency are no longer optional."
Addressing Landlord Nonparticipation
One of the most alarming trends highlighted in The Price of Bureaucracy is the loss of more than 170,000 landlords nationwide since 2009. Dr. Threatt argues that excessive bureaucracy, inspection delays, and inconsistent communication have driven many property owners out of Section 8 programs altogether.
The book calls for a changed narrative, one that prioritizes landlord recruitment, retention, and satisfaction. Dr. Threatt outlines strategies for rebuilding trust with landlords, improving inspection processes, and creating predictable operational systems that benefit both PHAs and voucher participants.
"Every landlord who leaves the program reduces housing choice for families," said Dr. Threatt. "We must cut the red tape and implement landlord-friendly practices to compete for landlords."
A Must-Read for a Broad Audience
Unlike many housing policy publications, The Price of Bureaucracy is written for a wide and diverse audience. Dr. Threatt identifies the book as essential reading for:
• HUD employees and PHA professionals
• Policymakers, Students, & Professors
• Real estate investors and landlords
• Affordable housing developers
• Section 8 voucher holders and housing advocates
By speaking directly to both system operators and system users, the book bridges the gap between policy theory and lived experience, highlighting how bureaucracy impacts communities on the ground.
Dr. Threatt's objective was to create a solution-focused book based on his research and years of experience as a PHA practitioner and landlord. He aims to solve the problems faced by landlords and PHAs and ultimately "cut the red tape" from the Section 8 Program.
Public Engagement and Media Recognition
Dr. Threatt has discussed the themes of The Price of Bureaucracy in multiple public forums and media interviews, emphasizing leadership, accountability, and modernization in housing administration. The Barnes & Noble book signing offered attendees the opportunity to engage with Dr. Threatt directly, ask questions, and discuss actionable pathways for reform.
"The Section 8 Program can work, and it can work well," Dr. Threatt shared during the event. "But only if we are willing to confront red tape and validate landlords' feedback on how they feel instead of making them the enemy and our valued business partners."
Advancing Landlord Engagement Through Education, Events, and Outreach
Beyond authorship and policy advocacy, Dr. Threatt continues to champion landlord recruitment and retention through education-based engagement. He has encouraged PHAs to host landlord recruitment and retention sessions at housing conferences, as well as agency-led landlord symposiums designed to foster open dialogue between PHAs and property owners. These forums create space for landlords to share feedback, learn program updates, and better understand how PHAs operate.
Dr. Threatt also advocates for PHAs to partner with real estate associations, property managers, and investor networks to host real estate investor education sessions, property manager summits, and rental fairs. These events help demystify the Section 8 Program, address misconceptions, and position landlord participation as a viable business strategy rather than a regulatory burden.
According to Dr. Threatt, when PHAs proactively enter landlords' spaces rather than waiting for landlords to come to them, participation and trust improve.
These outreach strategies reinforce the importance of consistent messaging, transparency, and relationship-building, while enabling PHAs to compete effectively in today's rental market.
"Landlords want to be informed, respected, and heard," Dr. Threatt explained. "When PHAs invest in landlord education and engagement, landlords move from transactional vendors to valued partners."
About the Author
Dr. Michael C. Threatt is a public administration professor, housing consultant, and PHA executive with over 20 years of experience, known for leading MTW agencies and operational turnarounds at Troubled-PHAs. His work centers on governance reform, strategic planning, and the modernization of PHAs to operate in the 21st-century.
The Price of Bureaucracy is his first book and reflects decades of hands-on leadership experience in the affordable housing sector.
"I am grateful to God for hosting my book signing for The Price of Bureaucracy at Barnes & Noble. I enjoyed discussing housing policy reform and why PHAs should treat Section 8 landlords like partners," said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions. LLC.
Book Information:
The Price of Bureaucracy by Dr. Michael C. Threatt
Available at Barnes & Noble and online
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-price-of-bureaucracy-michael-c-threatt/1142547948
Dr. Michael C. Threatt
Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC
+1 205-552-9491
mthreatt@elevatehousing.com
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