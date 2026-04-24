A Beautiful Day to Die: Orison Publishers' Gripping Investigation into a Shocking 1965 Medical Miracle Revival

GRANTHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orison Publishers Inc., a boutique agency that provides a space where faith-filled authors can share their works with the world, proudly announces the release of A Beautiful Day to Die, a gripping investigative non-fiction narrative exploring an extraordinary medical miracle that defies conventional explanation.The Story: Faith Meets EvidenceAn investigation into the truth of a miracle unfolds in these pages. A young boy is pronounced dead. The doctor prepares to sign the death certificate. Then, nearly 45 minutes after his last breath—commotion, tears, shock. He's alive.This emotion-packed journey bridges faith with facts as historical records are examined, witnesses are tracked down, and experts are consulted to uncover what truly happened that beautiful day in May 1965. Through meticulous research and scholarship, this deeply personal story challenges readers to consider the intersection of science and belief, providing both an intimate narrative and a thoughtful investigation into the validity of the extraordinary."God has His hand on this child for some special reason." — Robert McBride, MDNow Available for PurchaseA Beautiful Day to Die is available exclusively through major retailers:Amazon: https://a.co/d/06zO1RBq Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-beautiful-day-to-die-jeff-taylor/1149920690?ean=9781971072012 About Orison Publishers Inc.Orison Publishers Inc. is dedicated to providing a space where faith-filled authors can share their inspirational works with the world. The publisher specializes in meaningful narratives that combine heartfelt storytelling with thoughtful exploration of faith-based themes.Website: www.OrisonPublishers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.