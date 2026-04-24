A Beautiful Day to Die: Orison Publishers' Gripping Investigation into a Shocking 1965 Medical Miracle Revival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orison Publishers Inc., a boutique agency that provides a space where faith-filled authors can share their works with the world, proudly announces the release of A Beautiful Day to Die, a gripping investigative non-fiction narrative exploring an extraordinary medical miracle that defies conventional explanation.
The Story: Faith Meets Evidence
An investigation into the truth of a miracle unfolds in these pages. A young boy is pronounced dead. The doctor prepares to sign the death certificate. Then, nearly 45 minutes after his last breath—commotion, tears, shock. He's alive.
This emotion-packed journey bridges faith with facts as historical records are examined, witnesses are tracked down, and experts are consulted to uncover what truly happened that beautiful day in May 1965. Through meticulous research and scholarship, this deeply personal story challenges readers to consider the intersection of science and belief, providing both an intimate narrative and a thoughtful investigation into the validity of the extraordinary.
"God has His hand on this child for some special reason." — Robert McBride, MD
Now Available for Purchase
A Beautiful Day to Die is available exclusively through major retailers:
Amazon: https://a.co/d/06zO1RBq
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-beautiful-day-to-die-jeff-taylor/1149920690?ean=9781971072012
About Orison Publishers Inc.
Orison Publishers Inc. is dedicated to providing a space where faith-filled authors can share their inspirational works with the world. The publisher specializes in meaningful narratives that combine heartfelt storytelling with thoughtful exploration of faith-based themes.
Website: www.OrisonPublishers.com
Jeff Taylor
The Story: Faith Meets Evidence
An investigation into the truth of a miracle unfolds in these pages. A young boy is pronounced dead. The doctor prepares to sign the death certificate. Then, nearly 45 minutes after his last breath—commotion, tears, shock. He's alive.
This emotion-packed journey bridges faith with facts as historical records are examined, witnesses are tracked down, and experts are consulted to uncover what truly happened that beautiful day in May 1965. Through meticulous research and scholarship, this deeply personal story challenges readers to consider the intersection of science and belief, providing both an intimate narrative and a thoughtful investigation into the validity of the extraordinary.
"God has His hand on this child for some special reason." — Robert McBride, MD
Now Available for Purchase
A Beautiful Day to Die is available exclusively through major retailers:
Amazon: https://a.co/d/06zO1RBq
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-beautiful-day-to-die-jeff-taylor/1149920690?ean=9781971072012
About Orison Publishers Inc.
Orison Publishers Inc. is dedicated to providing a space where faith-filled authors can share their inspirational works with the world. The publisher specializes in meaningful narratives that combine heartfelt storytelling with thoughtful exploration of faith-based themes.
Website: www.OrisonPublishers.com
Jeff Taylor
Orison Publishers Inc.
+1 256-343-3881
Jeff.Taylor@dordt.edu
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