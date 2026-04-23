Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Avant Technology

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $4,830,000 has been extended to Avant Technology, Inc. for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in Pharr. The facility is expected to create 250 jobs and represents more than $20 million in capital investment.

“Texas is the nation's magnet for advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “This expansion by Avant Technology in Pharr will generate hundreds of new high-skilled jobs in the Rio Grande Valley and create new opportunities for hands-on training for the workforce of tomorrow. Working together with industry leaders, Texas will continue to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.”

Headquartered in Pflugerville, Avant Technology specializes in the design and advanced manufacturing of semiconductor assemblies known as solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory modules. The company is expanding its operations in Pharr to produce more complex semiconductor assemblies tailored for the enterprise, automotive, and industrial markets. Avant is also partnering with South Texas College to include hands-on access to equipment so students can gain real-world experience in semiconductor electronics assembly, quality control, and advanced manufacturing skills.

"We are profoundly grateful to Governor Abbott and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium for this pivotal grant, fueling Avant Technology's expansion in Pharr with new construction and state-of-the-art machinery,” said Avant Technology CEO and President Tim Peddecord. “This support advances our cutting-edge memory technology, creates high-skilled jobs, and solidifies Texas as the premier hub for semiconductor innovation and growth. We're excited to deepen our collaboration for a brighter future in South Texas."

“I welcome Avant Technology to the City of Pharr in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. “I commend Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and the City of Pharr for their leadership in attracting this investment to our region. As the first project in South Texas to receive TSIF grant funding, this is proof that the RGV has the talent, the workforce, and the pro-business communities needed to support this important industry. This investment, along with the creation of 250 jobs, will benefit our families and further strengthen our economy. I appreciate Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman for prioritizing semiconductor research and manufacturing in Texas.”

“This is exactly the kind of forward-looking investment that strengthens our economy and builds opportunity for South Texas,” said Senator Adam Hinojosa. “Bringing advanced manufacturing and high-quality jobs to the Rio Grande Valley creates real momentum for families, students, and our workforce. Efforts like this continue to position Texas as a leader in innovation while ensuring regions like ours remain competitive and ready for the future.”

“This investment in Avant Technology is a major win for the Rio Grande Valley and for Texas’ growing semiconductor industry,” said Representative Armando “Mando” Martinez. “By bringing high-skilled jobs and equipping our South Texas College students with key manufacturing skills, we are strengthening our workforce and creating new opportunities for families across South Texas. I am proud to support initiatives that position our region at the forefront of innovation.”

View more information about Avant Technology.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.