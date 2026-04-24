Seven Custom Homes Brings Integrated Design-Build Expertise to Dripping Springs and Driftwood

Seven Custom Homes expands its Hill Country focus as Dripping Springs and Driftwood attract Austin-area buyers seeking custom acreage builds.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX and Port Aransas, TX — Dripping Springs and Driftwood occupy a specific position in the Greater Austin real estate landscape. Neither is a suburb in the conventional sense. Both sit inside Hays County’s Hill Country corridor, governed by limestone bedrock, Edwards Aquifer regulations, dark sky ordinances, and a distinct architectural sensibility shaped by cedar, natural stone, and panoramic ridgeline views. For buyers who want acreage, privacy, and a home built to the land rather than stamped from a floor plan, this stretch of Central Texas has no equivalent.The Dripping Springs area has grown from a population of roughly 20,000 to 40,000 over the past five years, a pace that reflects the broader migration of Austin professionals and families seeking Hill Country lifestyle without sacrificing proximity to the city. That migration has sustained consistent buyer demand across the submarket through 2025, and early 2026 activity points toward continued momentum as financing conditions stabilize and Hill Country inventory remains constrained. Seven Custom Homes has operated throughout Hays County since its founding in 2007, accumulating hands-on experience with the construction realities that define the Dripping Springs and Driftwood markets: rock excavation through the Edwards Plateau’s limestone substrate, engineered foundations for steeply sloped lots, on-site water well and septic system coordination, and compliance with Dripping Springs’ International Dark Sky Community lighting standards, a designation the city has maintained since becoming the first in Texas to earn that status.Blake Bellamy, Sales Director at Seven Custom Homes based in Austin, TX , describes the Hays County submarket as one that rewards preparation above all else. “Building in Dripping Springs or Driftwood isn’t something you figure out as you go. The geology alone requires foundation decisions that have to be made correctly from the start. We’ve had nearly two decades to learn the land out here, and that experience directly protects our clients from the mistakes that derail projects on Hill Country sites.”The firm’s integrated design-build model is particularly well-suited to sites with complex topography. By uniting architects, engineers, and construction professionals under a single contract, Seven Custom Homes eliminates the handoff gaps that create problems when site conditions require design adjustments mid-build. The firm’s proprietary AI-powered project management system tracks scheduling, material procurement, and budget variance in real time, coordinating across the multiple trade specialties that Hill Country construction demands.The firm builds throughout Dripping Springs’ master-planned communities including Belterra, Caliterra, Headwaters, and Highpointe, as well as on private acreage lots where buyers seek larger setbacks, deeper well access, and greater separation from neighboring properties. Driftwood, located just south of Dripping Springs, has become particularly sought after by buyers looking for larger land tracts, ranch properties, and custom homes with scenic Hill Country views, a profile well-matched to the firm’s boutique approach and high-finish portfolio.The company’s service area covers Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties, with additional coverage in Horseshoe Bay and Port Aransas. Seven Custom Homes operates from its office at 312 Medical Pkwy Building B, Austin, TX 78738, and can be reached at (512) 662-1349.About Seven Custom Homes Seven Custom Homes in Austin, TX is a luxury custom home builder and design-build firm. Founded in 2007, the company serves homeowners across Greater Austin including Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and the broader Hays County Hill Country corridor. Services include custom home construction, design-build, build-on-your-lot, home additions, home remodeling, outdoor living, and room additions. The firm holds General Contractor License GENR7952671. Learn more at sevencustomhomes.com.###Media ContactSeven Custom HomesAddress: 312 Medical Parkway BLDG B, Austin, TX 78738Phone: (512) 662-1349Website: https://sevencustomhomes.com/

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