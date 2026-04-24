Seven Custom Homes Marks 19 Years of Luxury Custom Home Construction Across Greater Austin

The Austin design-build firm marks nearly two decades of luxury construction as Central Texas buyers increasingly prioritize builder experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX and Port Aransas, TX — When Seven Custom Homes completed its first custom residence in 2007, Greater Austin looked considerably different. The region's population was a fraction of what it is today, luxury home construction per square foot ran well below current thresholds, and the design-build model was still a novelty in Central Texas residential construction. Nineteen years later, the firm has delivered luxury projects across Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties, building through two recessions, a global pandemic, historic supply chain disruptions, and one of the most dramatic urban growth cycles in Texas history.That tenure now carries specific weight. Austin's luxury construction sector recorded 260 higher-value permits in the first half of 2025, reflecting the sustained demand concentration in the higher-end residential segment that has carried into 2026. Against that backdrop, the question of builder experience has become more consequential for homeowners investing in a custom residence.The firm attributes its scheduling consistency to a proprietary AI-powered construction management system that tracks timelines, budget variances, and material procurement in real time across every active project, a capability the company says allows its design-build process to complete luxury homes faster than traditional construction methods that rely on separately contracted architects, builders, and designers.Blake Bellamy, Sales Director at Seven Custom Homes based in Austin, TX , describes the firm's 19-year arc as a function of intentional restraint. "Longevity in luxury construction isn't just about how many homes you've built. It's about which clients come back, which ones refer their neighbors, and which projects you'd stake your reputation on. We've kept our project volume deliberately limited so that no build ever becomes routine for this team. After nearly two decades, that standard hasn't moved."The portfolio spans a considerable range. Completed projects include lakefront estates overlooking Lake Travis, hillside residences engineered for the clay and limestone terrain of the Hill Country, coastal custom builds in Port Aransas, and urban infill homes in Austin's most competitive zip codes. Homes range from mid-sized family residences to large-scale estates, with every project built under the same integrated design-build process that unifies architecture, interior design, and construction management under one team.The 19-year milestone also reflects how much the competitive landscape has shifted. Several Austin custom builders that operated when Seven Custom Homes was founded have since exited the market, restructured, or been absorbed by larger production builders. The firm's survival through multiple market contractions, including the 2008 housing collapse just a year after its founding, is a verifiable part of its track record..The firm's service footprint covers Greater Austin's three primary counties, extending into Horseshoe Bay on Lake LBJ and the Texas Gulf Coast. From modern residences in Downtown Austin to hillside retreats in Lost Creek and classic homes in Pemberton Heights, Seven Custom Homes serves homeowners across the region's most architecturally and geographically diverse markets.The company operates from its office at 312 Medical Pkwy Building B, Austin, TX 78738, and can be reached at (512) 662-1349.About Seven Custom Homes Seven Custom Homes in Austin, TX is a luxury custom home builder and design-build firm. Founded in 2007, the company has completed luxury residential construction projects across Greater Austin, serving Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties as well as Horseshoe Bay and Port Aransas. Services include custom home construction, design-build, build-on-your-lot, home additions, home remodeling, outdoor living, and room additions. The firm holds General Contractor License GENR7952671. Learn more at sevencustomhomes.com.###Media ContactSeven Custom HomesAddress: 312 Medical Parkway BLDG B, Austin, TX 78738Phone: (512) 662-1349Website: https://sevencustomhomes.com/

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