Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/1 BA Home on 1± Acres in Downtown Victoria, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974

By Order of the Executor: A 3 BR Home in Need of Renovation on 1+ Acres Only .5 Mile From Main St Victoria VA is Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3 BR home in need of renovation on 1± acres only .5 mile from Main Street in Victoria, VA on April 29,” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3 BR home in need of renovation on 1± acres only .5 mile from Main Street in Victoria, VA on April 29 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This property, in a stable, established neighborhood, offers a great investment opportunity in the heart of Victoria . The additional acreage offers the potential for expansion, resale or future investment,” said Nicholls. Don’t miss an excellent opportunity to buy for your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“The 3 BR/1 BA home on a 1± acre lot offers potential for expansion or future development with public utilities, an updated HVAC system and low maintenance aluminum siding and is conveniently located only 0.5 mile from Main Street, 7 miles from Kenbridge and a short drive to Blackstone, I-85 & South Hill, VA,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, April 29 @ 12 NoonLocation of the property: 1920 10th St., Victoria, VA 23974• The home, in need of renovation, measures 1,260± sf. and features a kitchen, living room, dining room, finished attic and unfinished basement• Flooring: hardwood & carpet• Front (open) & rear (enclosed) porches; gravel driveway; mature shade trees• Heating: oil (central); Cooling: Central AC (updated system); wood fireplace• Public utilities; electric water heater“The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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