Luxe hire expands into Melbourne with new local brand and announces bold plans to go nationwide

furniture hire

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the outstanding success of its event hire services in Sydney , Luxe hire is proud to announce its expansion into Melbourne. The launch of Luxe Hire Melbourne marks a significant step in the companies journey, with plans to bring its premium event furniture and styling services to major cities across other major capital cities in the near future.Founded in 2015 by Sally Mcdermus, Luxe Hire has become a leading provider of high end event furniture, particularly chair hire, lounges, cocktail furniture and stools. The company has also expanded to offer a full event suite of products including marquees, tables , dance floors, staging and styling solutions. Specialising in weddings, corporate events, and luxury private gatherings, Luxe Hire offers a curated selection that adds sophistication and elegance to any event."We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Luxe Hire experience to Melbourne," said Sally Mcdermus, Founder and CEO of Luxe hire. "The positive feedback and growing demand for our services in Sydney has been overwhelming, and Melbourne, with its vibrant events scene and love for design, is the perfect city for our next phase of growth. Our goal is to offer Melbourne’s event planners and individuals the same level of luxury and attention to detail that we’ve built our reputation on in Sydney, but at a better price. For too long the Melbourne market has been dominated by a few major players that have largely controlled price. Our move into Melbourne will bring our well known great prices to the events industry.With the Melbourne launch, Sally Mcdermus is optimistic about Luxehire’s future and plans to expand the business nationwide. "This is just the beginning," Sally explained. "We see a bright future ahead as we continue to grow. Our mission is to provide Australians with the very best in event furniture and styling services, no matter where they are. Brisbane is likely the next location, with major growth expected on the back on the upcoming Olympics. We are in talks with the well known event hire supplier Party Hire Group, that we have collaborated with on with hundreds of events in Sydney which we have an excellent relationship with as a potential partnership up in Brisbane, particularly on the marquee hire side of the business.About Luxe hireLuxe hire is Australia’s leading luxury event furniture hire service, providing premium furniture, marquees, dance floors, staging, décor, and styling solutions for weddings, corporate events, and private parties.Sally McdermusFounder & CEO, LuxehirePhone: (03) 8510 3925Email: info@luxehiremelbourne.com.auWebsite: https://luxehiremelbourne.com.au

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