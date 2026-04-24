Early May start for paving improvement project west of Cody

A $5.83 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin in early May west of Cody on U.S. 14/16/20.

The 9.9-mile project begins 10.249 miles east of Yellowstone National Park's East Gate (milepost 10.249) at Fishhawk Trailhead and extends east to the Shoshone River bridge just east of Clearwater Campground (milepost 20.102).

Project work includes rotomilling the existing asphalt surfacing, placing a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay and chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and drainage work.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

"Traffic control will be set up the first week of May," said Todd Frost, resident engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Cody. "Work will start immediately on the guardrail repairs, pipe cleaning and repairs, and slope flattening work."

Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 20 minutes while project work is underway.

Frost said asphalt milling of the highway is tentatively scheduled to begin after May 8. "Paving is scheduled to begin in either late May or early June and will continue into mid- to late-June. Chip sealing is scheduled to happen in July," he said.

Motorists will see a paved surface during all project work. "Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers during milling, shoulder flattening, paving and chip sealing," Frost said.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31.