Joe Bonamassa Releases New Songs 'Tattoo’d Lady' & 'I Fall Apart' From Upcoming Album The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork

Photo Credit - Marcus Bird

CD/DVD, CD/BLURAY & VINYL Arrive June 19th via J&R Adventures

It was a moment of pure magic” — Hot Press

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa has released “Tattoo’d Lady (Live),” one of the latest singles from his upcoming live album and concert film The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, due out June 19th via J&R Adventures. Recorded during a series of sold-out performances in Cork, Ireland, the track offers another glimpse into Bonamassa’s deeply personal tribute to Rory Gallagher, captured in the city where Gallagher’s legacy still resonates most strongly. STREAM “Tattoo’d Lady (Live). WATCH “Tattoo’d Lady (Live)”. PRE-ORDER The Spirit of Rory Live From Cork.Originally released on Gallagher’s 1973 album Tattoo, “Tattoo’d Lady” stands as one of his defining early compositions – a raw, autobiographical portrait of life on the road, shaped by long nights, constant travel, and the push-and-pull between freedom and isolation. Built around a loose, swaggering groove and sharp lyrical detail, the song reflects a more intimate side of Gallagher’s writing, balancing humor and weariness with a sense of restless motion.That spirit carries through in Bonamassa’s live interpretation. Rather than reshape the song, he leans into its narrative core, allowing the performance to unfold with the same unfiltered energy that defined Gallagher’s original recordings. The Cork audience – deeply connected to the material – responds in kind, giving the track a lived-in feel that goes beyond a straightforward cover.For Bonamassa, songs like “Tattoo’d Lady” were central to understanding Gallagher’s range as both a guitarist and a storyteller. While much of Gallagher’s reputation rests on his explosive live playing, tracks like this reveal the observational detail and personality that made his catalog endure.The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork documents Bonamassa’s full tribute set, performed with the blessing of Gallagher’s family and shaped by the unique atmosphere of Cork itself. Across 14 songs, the album moves between the intensity of tracks like “Walk On Hot Coals” and “Bullfrog Blues” and more reflective moments like “Tattoo’d Lady” and “A Million Miles Away,” which will serve as the album’s focus track upon release.The performances were recorded during a three-night run that grew out of what was initially planned as a single tribute show. The response from local audiences turned the event into something larger, with each night building on the last and reinforcing the connection between the music, the place, and the people who have carried Gallagher’s legacy forward.Additional footage from the Cork performances will be included on the album’s DVD and Blu-ray editions, featuring bonus material such as The Inspiration of Rory with Brian May and Slash, along with behind-the-scenes moments that further document the significance of the project.As the album moves closer to release, “Tattoo’d Lady (Live)” offers a different lens into Gallagher’s catalog – one that highlights the writing and perspective behind the playing, and the enduring appeal of songs that feel grounded in real experience.The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork will be available June 19th digitally, on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, and double 180-gram vinyl.CD Track Listing1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo'd Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who's That Coming? (Live)7. Messin' With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin' Ground (Live)DVD / Blu-Ray1. The Spirit Of Rory (Opening Scene)2. Cradle Rock3. Walk On Hot Coals4. Tattoo’d Lady5. I Wonder Who6. Calling Card7. Who’s That Coming?8. Messin’ With The Kid9. Band Introductions10. Bullfrog Blues11. Treat Her Right12. Bad Penny13. I Fall Apart14. A Million Miles Away15. As The Crow Flies16. Back On My Stompin’ Ground17. Ballycotton (End Credits)DVD / Blu-Ray Bonus Features:● Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away● Rory's Acoustic Guitar● The Inspiration of Rory (A Conversation with Brian May & Slash)Vinyl (180 gram Red Marble Double LP)Side A1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo’d Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)Side B5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who’s That Coming? (Live)7. Messin’ With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)Side C9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)Side D12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)EU/UK SPRING TOUR 2026April 22 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays ArenaApril 24 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Rtm StageApril 25 - Paris, FR - La Seine MusicaleApril 27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Luxembourg RockhalApril 29 - Mannheim, DE - SAP ArenaMay 1 - Chemnitz, DE - Stadthalle ChemnitzMay 2 - Nürnberg, DE - PSD Bank Nürnberg ArenaMay 3 - Zürich, CH - HallenstadionMay 6 - London, UK - Royal Albert HallMay 7 - London, UK - Royal Albert HallU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. HarrellJune 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino ResortJune 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts CenterJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge AuditoriumAugust 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreSeptember 26 - Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody CenterEU FALL TOUR 2026October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 3 - Basel, CH - Baloise SessionNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse,FR - Zenith Toulouse MetropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi ClubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 30th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit http://www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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