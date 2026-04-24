Joe Bonamassa Releases New Songs 'Tattoo’d Lady' & 'I Fall Apart' From Upcoming Album The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
CD/DVD, CD/BLURAY & VINYL Arrive June 19th via J&R Adventures
WATCH “Tattoo’d Lady (Live)”. PRE-ORDER The Spirit of Rory Live From Cork.
Originally released on Gallagher’s 1973 album Tattoo, “Tattoo’d Lady” stands as one of his defining early compositions – a raw, autobiographical portrait of life on the road, shaped by long nights, constant travel, and the push-and-pull between freedom and isolation. Built around a loose, swaggering groove and sharp lyrical detail, the song reflects a more intimate side of Gallagher’s writing, balancing humor and weariness with a sense of restless motion.
That spirit carries through in Bonamassa’s live interpretation. Rather than reshape the song, he leans into its narrative core, allowing the performance to unfold with the same unfiltered energy that defined Gallagher’s original recordings. The Cork audience – deeply connected to the material – responds in kind, giving the track a lived-in feel that goes beyond a straightforward cover.
For Bonamassa, songs like “Tattoo’d Lady” were central to understanding Gallagher’s range as both a guitarist and a storyteller. While much of Gallagher’s reputation rests on his explosive live playing, tracks like this reveal the observational detail and personality that made his catalog endure.
The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork documents Bonamassa’s full tribute set, performed with the blessing of Gallagher’s family and shaped by the unique atmosphere of Cork itself. Across 14 songs, the album moves between the intensity of tracks like “Walk On Hot Coals” and “Bullfrog Blues” and more reflective moments like “Tattoo’d Lady” and “A Million Miles Away,” which will serve as the album’s focus track upon release.
The performances were recorded during a three-night run that grew out of what was initially planned as a single tribute show. The response from local audiences turned the event into something larger, with each night building on the last and reinforcing the connection between the music, the place, and the people who have carried Gallagher’s legacy forward.
Additional footage from the Cork performances will be included on the album’s DVD and Blu-ray editions, featuring bonus material such as The Inspiration of Rory with Brian May and Slash, along with behind-the-scenes moments that further document the significance of the project.
As the album moves closer to release, “Tattoo’d Lady (Live)” offers a different lens into Gallagher’s catalog – one that highlights the writing and perspective behind the playing, and the enduring appeal of songs that feel grounded in real experience.
The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork will be available June 19th digitally, on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, and double 180-gram vinyl.
CD Track Listing
1. Cradle Rock (Live)
2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)
3. Tattoo'd Lady (Live)
4. I Wonder Who (Live)
5. Calling Card (Live)
6. Who's That Coming? (Live)
7. Messin' With The Kid (Live)
8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)
9. Treat Her Right (Live)
10. Bad Penny (Live)
11. I Fall Apart (Live)
12. A Million Miles Away (Live)
13. As The Crow Flies (Live)
14. Back On My Stompin' Ground (Live)
DVD / Blu-Ray
1. The Spirit Of Rory (Opening Scene)
2. Cradle Rock
3. Walk On Hot Coals
4. Tattoo’d Lady
5. I Wonder Who
6. Calling Card
7. Who’s That Coming?
8. Messin’ With The Kid
9. Band Introductions
10. Bullfrog Blues
11. Treat Her Right
12. Bad Penny
13. I Fall Apart
14. A Million Miles Away
15. As The Crow Flies
16. Back On My Stompin’ Ground
17. Ballycotton (End Credits)
DVD / Blu-Ray Bonus Features:
● Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away
● Rory's Acoustic Guitar
● The Inspiration of Rory (A Conversation with Brian May & Slash)
Vinyl (180 gram Red Marble Double LP)
Side A
1. Cradle Rock (Live)
2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)
3. Tattoo’d Lady (Live)
4. I Wonder Who (Live)
Side B
5. Calling Card (Live)
6. Who’s That Coming? (Live)
7. Messin’ With The Kid (Live)
8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)
Side C
9. Treat Her Right (Live)
10. Bad Penny (Live)
11. I Fall Apart (Live)
Side D
12. A Million Miles Away (Live)
13. As The Crow Flies (Live)
14. Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)
EU/UK SPRING TOUR 2026
April 22 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
April 24 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Rtm Stage
April 25 - Paris, FR - La Seine Musicale
April 27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Luxembourg Rockhal
April 29 - Mannheim, DE - SAP Arena
May 1 - Chemnitz, DE - Stadthalle Chemnitz
May 2 - Nürnberg, DE - PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena
May 3 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion
May 6 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
May 7 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026
June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. Harrell
June 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort
June 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center
July 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't Mule
July 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't Mule
August 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't Mule
August 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ JJ Grey & Mofro
August 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion
August 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't Mule
August 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't Mule
August 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
August 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
August 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't Mule
August 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't Mule
August 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center
August 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
August 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 26 - Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody Center
EU FALL TOUR 2026
October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus Arena
October 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii Arena
October 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum
October 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille Arena
October 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen København
October 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle Rostock
October 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
October 31 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle
November 3 - Basel, CH - Baloise Session
November 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum
November 6 - Toulouse,FR - Zenith Toulouse Metropole
November 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi Club
November 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio Vistalegre
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 30th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.
Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.
A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit http://www.jbonamassa.com.
For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol Chenkin
Carol Chenkin
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