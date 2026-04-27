Smarter Way to Buy & Sell Equipment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EquipHunter Launches the First End-to-End Heavy Equipment Marketplace, Putting Discovery, Verified Records, Financing, and Shipping into a single seamless checkout process.

A new online marketplace for contractors, dealers, and fleet owners brings price transparency, verified inspections, integrated financing, and built-in logistics to a $200B industry that still runs on phone calls and PDFs.

EquipHunter today opened its doors to U.S. buyers and sellers of heavy construction equipment, debuting an end-to-end marketplace that consolidates everything an excavator, dozer, or telehandler purchase requires - discovery, financing, shipping, and settlement - into a single, transparent flow.

Heavy equipment is one of the last major B2B categories without a true digital marketplace. Buyers routinely negotiate price by phone, chase financing across three or four lenders, and arrange transport with a separate broker - a process that can stretch a single purchase across weeks. EquipHunter compresses it into hours, while shifting the center of gravity away from the auction model that has dominated the industry for decades.

"When we studied the competition, almost all of it was auction houses, and the auction model is built around what is left after value has already been lost," said Raj Ginne, CEO of EquipHunter. "We set out to do the opposite: recover the value of a machine before it ever gets sent to auction. EquipHunter gives owners a transparent, buyer-facing channel to realize what their equipment is actually worth, while it is still in working shape. Our job is to bring the buyer to the seller - quickly, transparently, and with the full picture of the machine in front of them. That is what an equipment marketplace should do, and it is the future this industry deserves."

What sets EquipHunter apart?

The platform launches with a deliberately tight set of differentiators, each aimed at a specific friction point that defines the heavy equipment trade today:

Launch Deals. Sellers can offer a priority-access price during a 72-hour launch window, giving serious buyers a transparent, time-boxed discount instead of a back-and-forth phone haggle. The window closes on a clock everyone can see - and once it closes, the listing returns to its standard ask.

Data-driven pricing. Every listing is benchmarked against EquipHunter's pricing engine, which draws on a curated equipment-value dataset and recent comparable sales to recommend a price band before the seller publishes. Buyers see a live indication of how a listing compares to fair market - turning what has historically been a guess into a data-grounded conversation.

Verified inspections and maintenance records. Every machine on the platform is encouraged to ship with the receipts: third-party inspection results, hours, service history, and maintenance logs attached to the listing itself. Certified independent inspections, captured by EquipHunter's inspection partners, roll out in the weeks following launch.

Integrated financing. Buyers can apply for financing from EquipHunter's partner network - including launch partner BizFi.io - directly inside checkout. Approval status flows back into the same listing thread the buyer is already in, so the seller, financier, and buyer never lose context.

Integrated shipping with launch partner Fonseca Freight Service. The moment a buyer decides to purchase a machine, EquipHunter generates an estimated shipping cost using a predetermined cost sheet from launch partner Fonseca Freight Service, and within minutes returns an actual shipping quote so the buyer can move forward with the purchase without waiting on a separate broker. From there, the platform tracks the load from pickup through delivery, and buyers and sellers receive email updates at every milestone - no separate broker portal, no chasing a bill of lading by text.

ACH-first for large orders. Purchases above an industry-realistic threshold default to bank-to-bank ACH, sparing both sides the card-fee tax that has historically pushed seven-figure deals offline. Card and standard payment rails remain available for smaller transactions.

Saved searches and equipment alerts. Buyers can subscribe to alerts for specific categories, manufacturers, year ranges, or geographies, and receive an email the moment a matching machine is listed. For fleet managers running long replacement cycles, that turns a daily browser tab into a quiet inbox.

A curated launch catalog. EquipHunter goes live with twelve core categories - including excavators, skid steers, bulldozers, wheel loaders, motor graders, telehandlers, dump trucks, forklifts, aerial lifts, cranes, compactors, and generators - and a founding dealer network anchored by Rimco CAT, Atlas Copco, and Groff Tractor, alongside other leading dealers across the South, Midwest, and West Coast.

"Buyer confidence comes from one thing - quality and knowing what you are buying," said Mike Harty, COO of EquipHunter. "Mike has been adamant from day one that every machine on the platform should arrive with records; inspection, service history and up to date pictures. We are pushing to attach a verifiable inspection or maintenance trail to every listing on EquipHunter, because that is what turns a marketplace into a platform buyers and sellers actually trust."

A platform built in the field

EquipHunter's founding sellers include independent dealers and OEM-affiliated yards across the South, Midwest, and West Coast. The company spent the past nine months in a closed pilot with a hand-picked group of contractors and dealers, processing test transactions across earthmoving, lifting, and material-handling categories before today's public launch. Feedback from that cohort shaped the platform's pricing, inspection, and shipping flows - including the decision to make ACH the default settlement rail for high-ticket purchases.

The platform is live now at EquipHunter.com. Buyers can browse and purchase without an invitation; sellers can list inventory by applying through https://equiphunter.com/become-seller. EquipHunter operates in U.S. dollars and currently serves the United States; international expansion is on the 2027 roadmap.

About EquipHunter

EquipHunter is the end-to-end online marketplace for heavy construction equipment, headquartered in Miami, FL. The platform combines transparent listings, data-driven pricing, verified inspections, integrated financing, and built-in logistics into a single checkout experience for contractors, dealers, and fleet owners. EquipHunter is backed by operators from the construction, fintech, and marketplace industries. Learn more at https://equiphunter.com.

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