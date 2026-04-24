CR Wice Introduces DONOVAN: New Beginnings A Powerful Story of Trust, Second Chances, and Unexpected Destiny

NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed storyteller CR Wice releases DONOVAN: New Beginnings , a compelling contemporary novel that blends high-profile celebrity life with deeply personal themes of grief, resilience, and transformation.What happens when a global rock icon who trusts almost no one is forced to open his inner circle? What happens when a widowed former military security specialist boards a red-eye flight for a blind interview that could change her life?In DONOVAN: New Beginnings, readers enter the guarded world of Marcus Donovan, one of the most famous rock stars on the planet. Despite sold-out arenas and global recognition, Marcus leads a life shaped by privacy, pressure, and betrayal. When his team convinces him to hire a personal assistant trained in security, he insists on a highly controlled, invitation-only blind interview process.Across the country, Beth White, a former military security professional navigating life after a profound personal loss, receives a last-minute opportunity that tests her courage and instincts. With little information and everything at stake, she flies to Las Vegas for an interview unlike any she has experienced.As ten applicants compete for the position, unseen cameras capture more than résumés can reveal. What unfolds is a powerful exploration of character, compassion, trust, and the subtle qualities that truly define strength.Through dynamic dialogue and emotionally layered storytelling, CR Wice crafts a narrative that moves beyond celebrity glamour to reveal the human vulnerabilities behind fame and the quiet courage required to begin again.DONOVAN: New Beginnings is a story about second chances, unexpected connections, and the risks we take when we choose to trust again.Book Details:Title: DONOVAN: New BeginningsAuthor: CR WicePublishers: Book Writing ConsultantGenre: Contemporary Fiction / Celebrity Drama / RomanceAvailable Languages: EnglishAvailable Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, AudiobookLibrary Availability: Available for order through major library distributors and retail networksAmazonIngram SparkBarnes & NobleGoodreadsAbout the Author:CR Wice writes character-driven fiction that explores the emotional intersections of fame, loss, resilience, and renewal. With a keen eye for human nuance and authentic dialogue, Carolyn brings readers into intimate worlds shaped by both public pressure and private healing.For media inquiries, review copies, interviews, or event bookings, please contact:

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