Bryan Granum Welcomes Nuvia Dental Implant Center to 30 River Park Place West in Fresno, California

Award-winning dental implant provider opens new Central Valley location at one of Fresno’s leading Class A office destinations

They are exactly the type of growth-oriented organization we are proud to partner with, and we believe they will be a tremendous addition to the Fresno community.” — Bryan Granum

FRESNO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Granum announced today that Nuvia Dental Implant Center has officially opened its newest location at 30 River Park Place West in Fresno, California.The opening further strengthens the tenant roster at 30 River Park Place West and reflects continued demand for high-quality space within one of the Central Valley’s most established mixed-use business districts.Nuvia Dental Implant Center is a nationally recognized provider specializing in full-arch dental implant restoration, offering patients permanent teeth in as little as 24 hours. The company has been named Healthcare Business Review’s Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year for three consecutive years — 2024, 2025, and 2026. With locations in more than 40 markets nationwide, Nuvia’s expansion to Fresno represents a meaningful investment in the region and reinforces the appeal of 30 River Park Place West and the River Park corridor.“We are excited to welcome Nuvia to 30 River Park Place West,” said Bryan Granum. “Nuvia has built an impressive reputation through innovation, patient care, and operational excellence. They are exactly the type of growth-oriented organization we are proud to partner with, and we believe they will be a tremendous addition to the Fresno community.”30 River Park Place West is a Class A office property located within Fresno’s River Park master-planned district, one of the city’s most prominent commercial corridors. The property offers immediate access to premier dining, retail, lodging, and entertainment amenities, along with excellent visibility and convenient access to Highway 41.About Bryan GranumBryan Granum is a commercial real estate investor, developer, and operator dedicated to creating high-quality environments where businesses thrive. He views the relationship between landlord and tenant as a true partnership and believes a landlord’s success is ultimately measured by the success of its tenants. That belief drives everything he does, from attracting best-in-class businesses to doing whatever he can to help them grow. When tenants succeed, communities succeed—and that is the standard he holds himself to.For more information about Nuvia or 30 River Park Place West, please contact press@beamand.co.

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