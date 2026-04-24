Soberlink Named Gold Sponsor of the AFCC 63rd Annual Conference in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law, is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts' (AFCC) 63rd Annual Conference. The event will take place May 27–30, 2026, in Seattle, Washington.Themed "What Lies Beneath: Hidden Forces Shaping Families in Transition," the AFCC 63rd Annual Conference brings together family law professionals from across the country, including attorneys, judges, mediators, evaluators, and mental health providers, for a multi-day program exploring the complex dynamics that shape families navigating separation and divorce. Conference topics include substance use, high-conflict cases, trauma-informed practices, parent-child contact problems, and parenting coordination, among others.Soberlink representatives will be available throughout the event to discuss how Soberlink's alcohol monitoring technology supports professionals and the families they serve.For more information about the conference, visit https://www.afccnet.org/63rdannual/. About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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