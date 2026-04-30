NICS-UK leads the way in cardiology diagnostics as UK distributor of smartphone-connected 7-day ECG technology

NICS-UK Diagnostics and Clinical Technology

NICS‑UK, the first cardiology diagnostics provider (UK) to deploy a smartphone‑connected 7‑Day ECG device, a major advance in extended cardiac monitoring.

This innovative device aligns with our mission to enhance patient care through advanced technology” — Dennis Wait

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NICS-UK today announced the launch of a next-generation, smartphone-connected 7-day ECG monitoring system as a first in the United Kingdom - marking a significant advancement in extended cardiac diagnostics.

NICS-UK is brings advanced wearable cardiac monitoring solutions and diagnostics to healthcare providers nationwide. The system integrates 2-channel biosensor technology developed by LifeSignals with the UbiqVue™ Holter software platform, enabling a fully connected, end-to-end cardiac monitoring workflow.

This positions NICS-UK at the forefront of delivering scalable, technology-enabled cardiology diagnostics - supporting hospital systems, cardiology practices and other healthcare partners. The introduction of this extended wear ECG device reflects the organisation’s commitment to delivering modern cardiology advancements and high yield cardiac diagnostics to healthcare partners across the UK, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective diagnoses.

The extended-wear ECG solution enables continuous monitoring of heart activity for up to seven days, capturing a comprehensive dataset across the full wear period. Evidence from long-duration monitoring studies shows that extended recording significantly increases arrhythmia detection rates while reducing the need for repeat testing- supporting faster, more confident clinical decision-making.

The system’s cloud-connected infrastructure allows for same-day data upload and analysis, giving cardiologists immediate access to complete datasets once monitoring is complete—without requiring patients to return devices.

Designed for real-world use, the lightweight, single-use biosensor supports high patient compliance and can be worn comfortably during normal daily activities, including sleep and showering. The smartphone-enabled workflow removes the need for in-clinic fitting and device return, reducing administrative burden and accelerating the diagnostic pathway. A mail-back option remains available to ensure accessibility for all patients.

NICS-UK can offer flexible deployment models in conjunction with UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies — ranging from direct device supply to fully integrated service solutions combining hardware, cloud-based software and clinical workflow support.

The technology also supports scalable deployment, enabling NICS-UK and its healthcare partners to increase patient throughput without device limitations - aligning with national priorities to reduce diagnostic backlogs and improve access to timely cardiac assessment.

“This innovative device aligns with our mission to enhance patient care through advanced technology,” said Dennis Wait, MD of NICS UK. “By being the first to offer the smartphone connected 7 Day ECG in the UK, we are empowering our patients with accessible cardiac monitoring while supporting cardiologists with detailed insights into their patients’ heart health.”

NICS‑UK’s adoption of this extended‑wear, cloud‑connected ECG technology reinforces its position as a leader in modern cardiology diagnostics. The organisation remains committed to deploying secure, scalable tools that improve diagnostic yield, streamline workflows, and deliver a better experience for both patients and clinicians.

ENDS

For more information about NICS-UK and its pioneering cardiology diagnostics initiatives, please visit www.nics-uk.com or contact:

Dennis Wait, MD, NICS-UK: d.wait@nics-uk.com

About NICS UK

NICS UK is a leading provider of clinical diagnostic and clinical technology services, supporting healthcare organisations across Hertfordshire, Greater London, and the wider UK. The organisation delivers high quality cardiology and diagnostic services, combining advanced technology, skilled clinical interpretation, and seamless interoperability to accelerate the path from referral to diagnosis.

With a strong track record in supporting both NHS and independent providers, NICS UK offers a unique telecardiology service that enables remote, efficient, and clinically robust cardiac diagnostics. The company also develops and utilise innovative clinical technology solutions, including software designed to harvest diagnostic imaging studies and securely forward them to health insurers and care coordination partners.

Rooted in Hertfordshire and Greater London but with national scale, NICS UK is committed to delivering smart, connected diagnostic services that integrate effortlessly with existing healthcare workflows - improving communication, speeding access to results, and enhancing patient care across diverse clinical environments.

About UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies

UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies is a product solution under UltraGreen Data Systems Inc., a subsidiary of UltraGreen.ai Limited (SGX: ULG).

Through its partnership with LifeSignals, UltraGreen Cardiac Technologies distributes wearable cardiac biosensors, together with integrated software and clinical workflow support, to cardiac clinics globally. The platform provides scalable, data-enabled Holter monitoring solutions designed to improve access to cardiac diagnostics, support earlier detection, and streamline the management of cardiac conditions across outpatient and hospital settings.

About LifeSignals

LifeSignals is a medical technology company specialising in advanced wearable biosensors and remote patient monitoring solutions. Its platforms, cleared by regulatory authorities in multiple markets, are designed to deliver high-fidelity physiological data to support clinical decision-making across a range of care settings.

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