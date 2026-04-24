Growing interest in European apples in Colombia

Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU

COLOMBIA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Colombia, where cuisine is rooted in fresh ingredients and strong regional traditions, interest in high-quality food products and a more varied everyday diet is on the rise. This trend reflects a broader global approach to nutrition, which highlights the importance of fruit and vegetables in the daily diet, as recognised by organisations such as the FAO and WHO.Growing interest in European apples in ColombiaChanging consumer preferences are also evident in the growing interest in high-quality imported products, including European apples. Trade data reflects this trend: according to the European Commission (Agridata), imports of apples from the European Union to Colombia have risen by nearly 70% over the past five years, reaching more than 23,000 tonnes in the 2025/2026 season.Quality, nutritional value and versatilityApples from the European Union are produced in line with strict quality and food safety standards, including full farm-to-fork traceability and controls at every stage of production. This gives consumers confidence in their origin and production standards. In addition, fruit entering the Colombian market must comply with the phytosanitary requirements set by Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA). These include, among others, obtaining the required DRFI import document, holding a phytosanitary certificate issued by the country of origin, and undergoing inspection upon entry into the country.European apples are also valued for their nutritional benefits. Naturally high in water, they are a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals that support a balanced diet.Their versatility is another key advantage. They can be used in both traditional desserts and contemporary dishes. In Colombian cuisine, they work well in fresh fruit salads, juices and light snacks, as well as in savoury recipes inspired by international flavours—paired with meat or used in aromatic sauces.The information and promotion campaign “Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU”, co-financed by the European Union, invites consumers to explore new culinary possibilities by combining local traditions with inspiration from European cuisine. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the quality of European apples, their nutritional value and the production standards applied across the EU.More information about the campaign and culinary inspiration can be found at: www.euapples.eu/es Media contact: proffice@euapples.eu

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