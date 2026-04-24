Temas Resources closes US$1.5M private placement at premium to market

Strategic funding supports critical minerals exploration in Québec and accelerates commercialisation of proprietary RCL processing technology

Temas Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMASF)

QUéBEC, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temas Resources Corp. (ASX: TIO | CSE: TMAS | OTCQB: TMASF | FSE: 26P0) has closed a non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately C$1.5 million, secured at a premium to the Company’s current market share price.The placement consisted of 8,333,334 flow-through shares priced at C$0.18 per share and was subscribed by existing institutional investor Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2026 Enhanced Fund. Following the transaction, the Maple Leaf Group of Critical Minerals Funds will hold approximately 9.9% of Temas’ issued equity.The financing provides Temas with additional capital to advance exploration across its La Blache and Lac Brûlé titanium projects in Québec, Canada, including ongoing critical minerals and rare earth element assaying programs at La Blache.In parallel, the Company will continue prioritising the commercial development of its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leaching (RCL) metallurgical platform, a technology designed to deliver lower-cost and more environmentally sustainable processing of critical minerals.Commenting on the financing, Tim Fernback, President & CEO of Temas Resources, stated:“We appreciate the ongoing support from Maple Leaf Funds, one of our key institutional investors. This financing, secured at a price above the current market level, positions us to keep building value by advancing our understanding of gallium and scandium at La Blache, while directing most of our resources toward business development and the commercialization of our RCL Metallurgical Platform Technology.”The proceeds will be used to fund eligible Canadian exploration expenditures, which qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures under Canadian tax legislation.These expenditures are expected to be incurred by December 31, 2027 and renounced to subscribers effective December 31, 2026.The shares issued under the placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the transaction.

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