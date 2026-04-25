Learn to Spot Scams Launches Comprehensive Digital Security Platform to Combat Rising Online Fraud and Identity Theft

With online fraud reaching epidemic levels — costing Americans billions of dollars annually — Learn to Spot Scams is stepping up to for digital protection.

We built this platform because the digital threats is upon us. Our goal is to give every individual the tools, knowledge, and expert support they need to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals” — John Cutler

GARDNER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn to Spot Scams (learntospotscams.com), a digital security and fraud prevention company based in Gardner, Massachusetts, today announced the full launch of its comprehensive online protection platform designed to help individuals, families, and businesses defend themselves against the growing wave of cyber scams, identity theft, spam calls, and fake profiling.

With online fraud reaching epidemic levels — costing Americans billions of dollars annually — Learn to Spot Scams is stepping up to fill a critical gap in accessible, expert-led digital protection. The company offers an integrated suite of services including identity theft protection, social media security, spam call blocking, fake profiling detection, and real-time threat monitoring.

Empowering Everyday Users with Expert-Grade Protection:

Unlike enterprise cybersecurity firms that cater exclusively to large corporations, Learn to Spot Scams has built its platform with everyday users in mind. The company’s mission is to make global-standard scam protection available to anyone navigating the modern digital landscape.

A Four-Step Approach to Digital Safety:

The company’s methodology is structured around four core pillars:

• Education — Teaching users to recognize the fundamentals of online threats, from phishing tactics to fake profiling schemes.

• Threat Intelligence — Breaking down complex, emerging scam strategies into actionable, understandable insights.

• Multi-Layered Defense Deployment — Implementing advanced digital safety strategies that go beyond basic account settings.

• Proactive Monitoring — Providing 24/7 surveillance and alerts so clients are protected around the clock.

Services Offered:

Learn to Spot Scams currently offers the following services:

• Identity Theft Protection — Continuous monitoring and rapid response to unauthorized use of personal data.

• Social Media Protection — Securing personal and business profiles against impersonation and account takeovers.

• Spam Call Blocker — Specialized filtering technology to eliminate malicious and fraudulent calls.

• Fake Profiling Detection — Identifying and reporting fraudulent online impersonators.

• Compliance & Risk Management — Helping businesses align their digital operations with the highest security standards.

Awareness Campaigns and Community Initiatives:

In addition to its commercial services, Learn to Spot Scams has launched nationwide public awareness campaigns focused on real-world fraud scenarios, including phishing, celebrity impersonation scams, and post-data breach recovery. The company’s blog platform regularly publishes expert guides, including coverage of high-profile incidents such as healthcare cyberattacks and mass data breaches.

The company is also developing a real-time global scam protection database designed to alert its growing community about emerging threats the moment they surface.

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