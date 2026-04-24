Rising to the Challenge: Arizona’s Students Compete for National Recognition in Economics and Personal Finance

Arizona students celebrate success in Economics and Personal Finance Challenges, earning medals, trophies, and spots on the national stage alongside educators and supporters. Students celebrate financial literacy with a fun pose behind an ACEE sign promoting economic education programs.

Nearly 2,000 Arizona students competed in state finance & economics challenges; top teams advance to nationals, showcasing real-world financial skills.

We like to call it the spelling bee of finance, an academic competition that builds confidence, critical thinking, and real-world financial skills that will serve students for a lifetime.” — Elena Zee, President and CEO (ACEE)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising to the Challenge: Arizona’s Students Compete for National Recognition in Economics and Personal FinanceIn an increasingly complex world, where students must navigate personal finances, career decisions, and public policy, nearly 2,000 Arizona students showcased their economic and financial literacy skills through the National Personal Finance Challenge and National Economics Challenge, hosted by the Arizona Council On Economic Education ACEE ).After months of rigorous preparation, student teams from BASIS Chandler, BASIS Ahwatukee, BASIS Peoria, Alice Vail Middle School, Gilbert Classical Academy, Hamilton High School, KOFA High School, University High School, Orange Grove Middle School, Mountain Sky Junior High, and Arizona College Prep High School advanced to the state finals.Each year, the competition grows more challenging, and judges were once again impressed by the depth of students’ knowledge and analytical skills. Participants tackled complex public policy issues, including challenges facing the semiconductor industry and the use of Arizona Public Land to support education. Students also demonstrated real-world financial decision-making by developing strategies to help a multigenerational family meet its long-term financial goals.Following an intense final round, BASIS Chandler, Hamilton High School, and KOFA High School earned qualifications to advance to the national championships. In the middle school division, Orange Grove Middle School of Tucson claimed the Arizona State Championship.Elena Zee, President and CEO (ACEE) said “The Challenges give Arizona students the opportunity to advance to the national stage and compete with the best in the country. We like to call it the spelling bee of finance, an academic competition that builds confidence, critical thinking, and real-world financial skills that will serve students for a lifetime."This event was made possible through the presenting sponsorship of Voya Financial , and in collaboration with Arizona State University’s Economics Department, Northern Arizona University’s Economic Policy Institute, University of Arizona, Econiful, Mesa Community College, and numerous private‑sector partners.About Arizona Council On Economic EducationThe Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is a statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. Learn more at azecon.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.