Tracy Doyle Wins Second Place for the Book ‘Life Storms Finding Your Clear Sky’ at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Tracy Doyle, Author Life Storms Finding Your Clear Sky: Practices to Overcome Negative Thinking, Build Connection, & Find Fulfillment The BookFest Awards Second Place The BookFest Spring 2026 Black Chateau Enterprises

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Life Storms Finding Your Clear Sky. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.” — Tracy Doyle

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Doyle is a winner of a Second Place at The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for the book(s) titled “Life Storms Finding Your Clear Sky: Practices to Overcome Negative Thinking, Build Connection, & Find Fulfillment” The book is honored in the Nonficition, Business Leadership, Psychology & Mindset, Women in Business and Self-Help Relationships & Communication category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Tracy Doyle says, “I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Life Storms Finding Your Clear Sky: Practices to Overcome Negative Thinking, Build Connection, & Find Fulfillment. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Tracy Doyle as the winner of a Second Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Tracy Doyle should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website. About the Author:Tracy Doyle is a nationally recognized entrepreneur, emotional wellness advocate, and creator of the Aurora Method, a mindfulness-based, psychology-informed framework for women facing burnout and relationship conflict. After years of leading a multimillion‑dollar company while managing family responsibilities, she discovered firsthand that performance and success do not guarantee fulfillment. Behind the accolades, Tracy struggled with emotional burnout, conflict, and disconnection—experiences that became the catalyst for her personal and professional transformation. She identified that burnout is fueled not just by external pressure, but by internalized beliefs that distort how we think, feel, and relate to others. The Aurora Method now helps women name and change those patterns so they can move from silent struggle to calm, clarity, confidence, and deeper connection in their everyday lives. Tracy is speaking at OneWoman in May2026, know more about Tracy and her talk at https://onewoman.ca/fearless-womens-summit-jacksonville-2026/ About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

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