Secretary Meginley to Honor Seven Veteran Employees at TABASCO® Headquarters on Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) will hold a Louisiana Honor Medal Presentation on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the McIlhenny Company’s TABASCO® headquarters on Avery Island, Louisiana. Secretary Charlton Meginley will personally present the Louisiana Honor Medal to seven veteran employees in recognition of their dedicated military service to our nation.

The Louisiana Honor Medal is awarded by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize Louisiana veterans for their selfless service and sacrifice. The ceremony reflects LDVA’s ongoing commitment to honoring those who have served, in partnership with employers who value and hire veterans.

“It is a privilege to honor these seven veterans who wore the uniform of our country and now continue to serve through their contributions to one of Louisiana’s most iconic companies,” said Secretary Meginley. “The values instilled through military service; discipline, dedication, and integrity, continue to strengthen our communities and our workforce.”

TABASCO®, produced by the McIlhenny Company, has been made on Avery Island for more than 150 years and is sold in over 195 countries and territories around the world. The company is recognized as a veteran-friendly employer and is committed to supporting those who have served.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

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Please visit https://vetaffairs.la.gov/news for the latest Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs releases, photos, and videos.