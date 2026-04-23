AG Brown urges Washingtonians to dispose of unused medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Updated April 23, 2026, to add a link to information from the state Department of Health on year-round drug disposal sites.)

Attorney General Nick Brown encourages Washingtonians statewide to dispose of old prescription medications safely and anonymously this Saturday, April 25, as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies across Washington will be hosting collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off locations can be found by visiting https://deatakeback.com.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a way for people across the country to remove unwanted or expired medications from their homes to help prevent theft or abuse. The goal is to continue to bring drug overdose rates down by providing an easy, safe, and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted, unused, unneeded, or expired medications.

“Most opioid abuse starts with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home,” Brown said. “Safely disposing of medications keeps your loved ones safe and protects the wider community. I encourage Washingtonians to find a Take Back Day site and take advantage of this opportunity.”

DEA and law enforcement partners have collected more than 20.4 million pounds of unwanted, unused, and expired medications since National Prescription Drug Take Bay Day began 16 years ago. When used properly, prescription opioids can treat pain, but they also carry serious risk of misuse, which can lead to addiction and overdose. Prevention of prescription drug misuse and opioid addiction starts at home. Removing unnecessary prescriptions reduces the chances of someone accidentally taking medication, misusing prescription drugs, or sharing them intentionally.

Year-round drug disposal sites can be found via the Washington State Department of Health or the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

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