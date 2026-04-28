Globerry Launches Sustainable, Confidence-First Bra Line for Tweens and Teens

Globerry is redefining first layers for teens with confidence-first, sustainably made essentials that prioritize comfort, safety, and confidence.

The creators of Lav & Kush launch an OEKO-TEX®-certified sustainable bra line designed with natural fibres to support breathability, comfort and teen health.

I designed Globerry to support my daughter, her friends and teens around the world with a beautiful, comfortable, safe and sustainably-made first bra.” — Angela Saxena

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of Lav & Kush, known for their ethically made rompers and commitment to sustainable, high-quality fabrics, are proud to announce the launch of Globerry , a thoughtfully designed bra line created specifically for tweens and teens, and proudly made in Vancouver, Canada.Developed with over 25 years of design experience and a deep understanding of textiles, Globerry was created to fill a clear gap in the teen fashion and essentials landscape. “I designed Globerry out of the necessity to support my daughter, and her friends with a beautiful, comfortable, sustainably-made first bra,” says founder Angela Saxena. “There’s very little available in natural fibres that is good quality, stretchy, and still feels age-appropriate and cute.”Health, comfort, and confidence are at the core of the brand. As awareness grows around harmful synthetic fabrics, especially in garments worn directly against the skin, Globerry is committed to educating both parents and teens on the importance of natural fibres, breathability, and how what we wear can affect both physical and mental well-being.Globerry’s initial launch offers a collection of bralettes, triangle bras, and sports bras made from ultra-soft, breathable bamboo and TENCEL™ Modal fabrics. Known for their next-level comfort, these materials are OEKO-TEXcertified and dyed with low-impact fibre-reactive dyes, ensuring no harmful chemicals or microplastics sit against delicate skin. The result is a line of undergarments that are antimicrobial, breathable, and designed for everyday wear.“As a mom, with a daughter entering her teen years, it became incredibly important to me to find fabrics that are natural and safe for her skin,” says Saxena. “Learning that some treatments are absorbed through the skin made me realize just how important first layers are. Synthetic fabrics can shed microplastics that come into contact with our bodies. After hearing from so many moms struggling to find a good option, it became obvious what I needed to create.”Designed for teens aged 10–14, Globerry pieces feature soft, bralette-style silhouettes in a palette of soft pastels and versatile neutrals. With no restrictive elastic waistbands and exceptional stretch, each piece is made to grow with the wearer, often lasting one to two years during this time of development. The brand also offers matching sets, including shorts, scrunchies, and headbands, creating a connected experience for teens.Beyond the product, Globerry is dedicated to empowering teens to feel confident and supported in their changing bodies. The brand is committed to inclusivity, with upcoming campaigns showcasing a range of sizes, interests, and identities, from sports and dance to academics, ensuring every child feels seen and validated.Globerry is also building meaningful impact partnerships. The brand currently supports the BeYOUtiful Foundation, providing access to health and wellness education for teens through self-esteem and confidence-building classes and is collaborating with Hannah and Amelia’s Angel Foundation, aiming long-term to provide safe, comfortable undergarments to tweens around the globe.Through Globerry, the team behind Lav & Kush continues their legacy of thoughtful design creating garments that are not only sustainable, comfortable and beautifully made, but that support the next generation with care, confidence, and intention.About GloberryGloberry is a Vancouver-based brand offering sustainable, size-inclusive undergarments for tweens and teens. Created by the founders of Lav & Kush and designed with teens in mind, the brand combines decades of design expertise with a mission to support young people through comfort-first design, natural fabrics, and confidence-building essentials. The collection includes bamboo and TENCEL™ bralettes paired with matching shorts and scrunchies in a soft palette of pastels and versatile neutrals that fit seamlessly into any young wardrobe. For more information visit www.globerrygirl.com and follow @globerrygirl

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