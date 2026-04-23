A Celebration of Possibilities: Ophelia Program Honors 2026 Graduates and Community Impact

Ophelia Graduates of 2026

This is a celebration of what is possible when young women are supported, encouraged, and empowered. Their achievements are extraordinary, and are made possible by a community that believes in them.” — Peter Sturgeon, CEO, John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a day filled with inspiration and pride as the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation’s annual Ophelia Luncheon welcomed nearly 500 guests at The Westin Rancho Mirage Resort & Spa recently for a powerful and uplifting tribute to young women, mentorship, and community.Surrounded by vibrant, student-created butterfly wings symbolizing growth, transformation, and strength, students, mentors, educators, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the Ophelia Class of 2026 and the lasting impact of the program across the Coachella Valley.The Ophelia Program now serves 610 young women across 21 schools, continuing its mission to empower students through mentorship, education, and opportunity. This year, 79 seniors graduated, achieving a remarkable 100 percent graduation rate and continuing a 27-year tradition of success.Since launching the Ophelia Program in 2002 with just 13 girls at a single school, the program has grown into a powerful force for change across the Coachella Valley. To date, more than 1,000 mentors have been trained and certified, working alongside counselors and educators to positively impact the lives of more than 7,000 adolescent girls in grades 8 through 12. While local dropout rates remain higher than state and county averages, 100 percent of Ophelia participants graduate with college and/or career plans.The academic achievements of this year’s graduating class were exceptional. The average GPA among seniors was 3.61, with 42 students earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher, 22 students achieving a GPA of 4.0 or higher, and 11 students ranking in the top 16 of their respective schools. Two Ophelia seniors were ranked number one in their graduating classes.A highlight of the luncheon was the scholarship presentation, where 56 Ophelia seniors were awarded more than $221,000 in scholarships, in addition to two deserving Ophelia girls who were awarded four year, full-ride scholarships. In a powerful reflection of the program’s commitment to opportunity, every student who applied received a scholarship to support their next chapter.“Each year, this luncheon is a celebration of what is possible when young women are supported, encouraged, and empowered,” said Peter Sturgeon, CEO of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation. “The achievements of these students are extraordinary, and they are made possible by a community that believes in them.”The event also honored the mentors who dedicate their time, energy, and compassion to guiding Ophelia students. Through regular mentorship sessions, these women help students build confidence, set goals, and navigate their academic and personal journeys.A special moment during the luncheon paid tribute to the late Dr. Liz Barnwell, Ophelia Project Director, whose legacy of compassion, leadership, and unwavering support continues to inspire the program and the young women it serves.The 2026 Ophelia Luncheon was made possible through the generous support of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, serving as Event Sponsor, along with additional sponsors Eisenhower Health, Edeltraude McCarthy Foundation, Inc., U.S. Bank, Desert Healthcare District & Foundation, City of Indian Wells, Casuelas Café, The Champions Volunteer Foundation, Desert Care Network, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Walter Clark Legal Group, BMW of Palm Springs, Mark & JoAnn Nickerson, Suz Hunt, Ray & Kathi Rodriguez, Joaquin & Sharon Delgado, Diane Gershowitz, Lance Eldred & Rita Stec, Jan Salta, Bob Archer & Chuck Hilliar, Gale Hackshaw, and Karla Kjellin-Elder & Jeff Elder.The Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, donors, mentors, and community partners whose continued support helps create brighter futures for young women across the Coachella Valley.To learn more about the Ophelia Program or how to get involved, visit jfkfoundation.org or contact the Foundation at 760-776-1600.About the John F. Kennedy Memorial FoundationThe John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating brighter futures for youth in the Coachella Valley. The Foundation’s flagship initiative, the Ophelia Program, empowers young women from middle school through high school to achieve their dreams of graduating and pursuing higher education through mentorship, education, and community support. For more information, visit jfkfoundation.org or call 760-776-1600.

Limitless | Ophelia 2026

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