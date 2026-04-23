California State Bar seizes illegal law office in Livermore

The State Bar of California on Wednesday announced the seizure of a Livermore law office that offered immigration help but whose owner they say was not actually a licensed attorney.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.