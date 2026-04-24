Global Science Innovation Forum Wraps THRIVE-2026 at Stanford, Advancing Ethical AI and Civilizational Resilience

Consuls General from 20 countries participate in the conference dinner, articulating perspectives on global technology cooperation. Bill Drexel, Dattatreya Hosabale, Ben Olson, & William B. Hurlbut (from left to right) during the Science and Civilization panel. Ram Shriram sharing his perspectives on the future of AI.

The Global Science Innovation Forum today announced the successful conclusion of THRIVE 2026, its inaugural invitation-only summit held April 16–17, 2026.

Scientific advancement must be evaluated not just through economic outcomes but through a broader lens of economy, ecology and ethics…” — Dattatreya Hosabale

STANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF) today announced the successful conclusion of THRIVE 2026, its inaugural invitation-only summit held April 16–17, 2026. The conference at Stanford University’s Faculty Club was preceded by an opening dinner reception at the Computer History Museum, which convened Nobel laureates, global policymakers, visionary technologists, and ethicists to advance dialogue at the intersection of cutting-edge science and technology. The conference focused on three core pillars: artificial intelligence, sustainability, and health. The opening dinner at the Computer History Museum featured a fireside chat with Ram Shriram and Vinod Khosla, setting the tone for high-level discussions. The April 16 dinner also included an intimate engagement with Consuls General representing over 20 countries, who shared global perspectives on technology policy and governance. The main conference on April 17 hosted over 20 high-impact roundtables spanning AI and technology, health, sustainability, and civilizational leadership. These sessions produced concrete, actionable outcomes, including the Human Agency Standard, Trustworthy AI Audit Model, Edge AI Deployment Framework, Human-AI Work Design Model, and policy blueprints for ethical governance, all aimed at ensuring that technology serves humanity, promotes equity, and supports long-term civilizational flourishing.Distinguished participants and speakers included:Prof. Steven Chu, Nobel Laureate in Physics and former U.S. Secretary of EnergyH.R. McMaster, former U.S. National Security AdvisorRam Shriram, American Businessman, Founding Board Member Google, USADattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), IndiaProf. Dame Juliet Gerrard, Former Chief Scientific Advisor to PM of New ZealandVinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and pioneering technology investorSpeaking on the panel “Science, Knowledge Systems and Civilizational Leadership,” Dattatreya Hosabale delivered a powerful call for ethical integration of technology and tradition. He stated:“Scientific advancement must be evaluated not just through economic outcomes but through a broader lens of economy, ecology and ethics… If traditional knowledge is not properly understood, all those scientific inquiries of the past will be concluded as only superstitions.”Ram Shriram, during his fireside chat, spoke about the future of education with AI. “Knowledge is going to be free and democratized and widely available, some of it happened with internet but with AI now it will happen at a greater pace and it’s adaptive learning customized to each user”Prof. Steven Chu, reflecting on the summit’s fusion of science and policy noted:““Technology revolution: AI is going to replace many, many jobs; how do you marry replacing jobs with a declining population? This transition is a huge challenge.”Vinod Khosla, in his fireside conversation opening the proceedings explored intersection between AI, Health and Sustainability, observed:“My general view is we should strive for the cheapest technology to also be the most sustainable and that’s achievable if we put our mind to it”Juliet Gerrard, New Zealand Chief Science Advisor, remarked during the health panel, “You could take the politics out of long term wellness and health by having bipartisan non-political bodies across the world to have decision making authority.”Prof. Anurag Mairal, the Chair of the Conference, in his opening remarks highlighted that GSIF was a forum focused on enabling global collaboration among scientists, engineers, and innovators to address the biggest problems our world faces, anchor the solutions in the cultural and civilizational context of the local communities, and to ensure that everyone benefits from the solutions. He recognized the willingness of the top global minds from every continent to participate in the conference and to contribute to charting a new path for solving our collective challenges.Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response from the scientific and technology innovation community that participated in the the conference, GSIF organizing committee co-chair Dr. Yashodhan Agalgaonkar stated, “THRIVE 2026 was conceived as a global convening of scientists, technologists, and policymakers to advance international cooperation in technology and promote the harmonization of policy frameworks. The 20+ white papers coming out of the conference are an evidence of that cooperation.”The summit was supported by a number of organizations, including the Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum USA (GIST Forum USA), a premier non-profit platform that unites Indian-origin scientists, technologists, innovators, and thought leaders worldwide to advance ethical science, technology, and innovation for global challenges while bridging modern progress with civilizational wisdom. “We are proud to be a sponsor of the conference. It was truly remarkable and brought together a synthesis of ancient wisdom and modern science to address emerging challenges for humanity,” said Dr. Yelloji Rao Mirajkar, International Coordinator, GIST USA. “The Global Science Innovation Forum – THRIVE 2026 brought together global leaders in technology and policy to address critical governance challenges across AI, health, and sustainability. As a sponsor, Palo Alto Networks is proud to contribute to advancing important conversations on the societal values shaping technology policy.” said Kelly Waldher, Chief Marketing Officer of Palo Alto Networks, which cosponsored the event. Other academic, industry, and not-for-profit organizations supported the event.The summit has already sparked follow-on working groups to advance the roundtable outputs. Full summaries, deliverables, and recordings are being prepared for release to participants and strategic partners.Event DetailsTHRIVE-2026Dates: April 16–17, 2026Venues: Computer History Museum (April 16 evening) & Stanford Faculty Club (April 17)Organized and Hosted by: Global Science Innovation ForumFor more information, summit outcomes, or partnership opportunities, visit https://gsiforum.org/ or contact the secretariat at secretary@gsiforum.org.About the Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF)The Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF) is an independent, globally networked collaborative platform of scientists and professors dedicated to advancing ethical, public-policy-oriented scientific progress and responsible innovation. All collaborators contribute on a pro bono basis. GSIF brings together world-class thinkers to address humanity’s greatest challenges at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, and leadership. THRIVE-2026 marks its flagship initiative for 2026.Media Contacts:Global Science Innovation Forum (GSIF)Name: Dr.Yashodhan Ayashodhan.a@gsiforum.orgTelephone: 7206095793Global Indian Scientist and Technocrats Forum USA (GIST Forum USA)Dr.Kodandapani Ramadurgamrkodandapani@gistforum.org(858) 480-9162

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