Nick Vyas to Chair ASCM’s CHAINge Conference as Part of Expanded Strategic Partnership with USC Marshall Kendrick GSCI

ASCM names Nick Vyas chair of CHAINge Conference, expanding its strategic partnership with USC Marshall’s Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute.

This partnership brings together ASCM’s global network and USC Marshall’s academic and research to create a powerful platform for insight, impact and action. CHAINge is a natural focal point.” — ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) , the global leader in supply chain transformation, announced today that Nick Vyas, founding director of the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI), will serve as Chair of CHAINge, ASCM’s premier annual supply chain conference. The appointment is a key element of a broader strategic partnership between ASCM and the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing supply chain resilience, elevating executive‑level dialogue, and bridging academic research with real‑world application. As chair of CHAINge, Vyas will help shape the conference’s strategic direction, aligning its thought leadership agenda with emerging research, global trade realities and the evolving needs of supply chain leaders.“Nick’s leadership reflects the depth of collaboration we’re building with USC Marshall,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “This partnership brings together ASCM’s global practitioner network and USC Marshall’s academic and research strengths to create a powerful platform for insight, impact and action. CHAINge is a natural focal point for that synergy.”This year’s CHAINge 2026 conference will take place September 29-30 in Long Beach, California. CHAINge convenes senior supply chain executives, policymakers, academics, and innovators to address the most critical challenges shaping global supply chains—from geopolitical risk and industrial policy to resilience, technology and workforce readiness.Vyas is widely recognized for his work at the intersection of supply chains, global trade, and national competitiveness. Through the Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute, he leads research and executive engagement focused on strategic sourcing, supply chain resilience, and economic security—areas that closely align with ASCM’s mission and CHAINge’s evolving agenda.“ASCM and USC Marshall Kendrick GSCI share a strong belief in the importance of informed, cross‑sector collaboration,” said Vyas. “Chairing CHAINge as part of this broader partnership presents an opportunity to connect research, industry practice, and policy conversations in ways that help leaders make better decisions amid growing uncertainty.”The ASCM–USC Kendrick GSC Institute partnership is designed to foster ongoing collaboration across research, education and executive engagement. Nick Vyas’ role as CHAINge chair represents an early and visible expression of that alignment, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to shaping the future of the supply chain profession.Additional details about CHAINge 2026, including speakers, programming, and registration is available at https://na.chainge.events/ About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources. For more information, visit ascm.org.About the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain InstituteThe USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI) helps predict, mitigate, and alleviate supply chain disruptions. It achieves this through Network, Education, and Advanced Research (NEAR), leveraging its global network, industry experience, and renowned faculty. The institute provides advanced research, thought leadership, and executive education focused on the strategic role of supply chains in a rapidly changing global economy.# # #

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