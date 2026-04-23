News Release

FEMA Approves $19.9 million to Support Flood Mitigation in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and South Carolina

ATLANTA — Today, FEMA announced $19.9 million in funding to Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and South Carolina for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods.

This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across the states:

$2.3 million to Florida to elevate six properties located in Santa Rosa County. Elevating the most flood-prone structures in these communities eliminates the risk of loss of life and reduces the need for search and rescue and evacuation efforts, essential home repairs, and emergency sheltering for those families.

$1.5 million to Alabama for the acquisition and demolition of four properties located in Hoover. Two of the homes were covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, and their demolition will eliminate future claims on these properties.

$460,887 to Mississippi to fund phase one of flood mitigation efforts in Madison County. The project will reduce and slow stormwater runoff problems within the county and city limits.

$416,200 to Kentucky for the acquisition and demolition of five National Flood Insurance Program Severe Repetitive Loss properties in Wayland.

$162,000 to South Carolina for the elevation of one National Flood Insurance Program Repetitive Loss property in Hilton Head Island.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program and Swift Current, which empower states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

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