Secretary Mullin Continues to Remove Barriers, Unlocks More Than $585 Million in Disaster Recovery for Communities

DHS and FEMA continue to deliver federal funding to areas affected by disasters as the current lapse in DHS funding approaches 70 days

WASHINGTON -- Today, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced more than $585 million in additional disaster relief funding to support ongoing recovery efforts from a variety of natural disasters. FEMA has continued to provide funding as responsibly as possible, forecasting that the agency would be funded. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

“These funds represent more than federal dollars to help rebuild communities and make them stronger – they are the result of working closely with our state and local counterparts to expedite processes and ensure recovery can move forward,” said Secretary Mullin. “Together, with FEMA, this administration remains committed to providing effective and fiscally responsible assistance to help our nation recover from disasters.”

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support 137 recovery projects across the country. This money is provided to states, territories and local communities that are most familiar with recovery activities on the ground and the needs of their communities.

These projects include repairs to roads, power grid restoration, rebuilding public infrastructure and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property. Some examples of the recovery projects are:

More than $80 million to North Carolina Emergency Management to reimburse the use of equipment and emergency personnel to respond to Tropical Storm Helene.

to North Carolina Emergency Management to reimburse the use of equipment and emergency personnel to respond to Tropical Storm Helene. More than $26.8 million to the Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation in Georgia for emergency power restoration work related to Hurricane Helene.

to the Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation in Georgia for emergency power restoration work related to Hurricane Helene. Nearly $18.7 million for permanent repairs to the Midwest Energy Inc. distribution and transmission system in Kansas that was severely damaged by winter storms.

for permanent repairs to the Midwest Energy Inc. distribution and transmission system in Kansas that was severely damaged by winter storms. More than $8.8 million to demolish and rebuild the Roswell Adult Center building in New Mexico, which serves as a community space for older adults, that was damaged by a severe storm and flooding.

to demolish and rebuild the Roswell Adult Center building in New Mexico, which serves as a community space for older adults, that was damaged by a severe storm and flooding. More than $7.6 million to the city of Tallahassee, Florida for emergency response and protective measures, the deployment of damage assessment crews and mutual aid contracts to respond to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

to the city of Tallahassee, Florida for emergency response and protective measures, the deployment of damage assessment crews and mutual aid contracts to respond to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. More than $7.3 million to repair and rebuild roads in the mountainous region of Cayey, Puerto Rico that were damaged as a result of Hurricane Fiona.

These projects are just the latest in billions of dollars of disaster recovery funds provided by FEMA to support state and local communities as they work to rebuild from disasters.