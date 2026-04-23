FEMA Approves Nearly $21 million to Support Flood Mitigation in Oregon and Washington

BOTHELL, Wash. – Today, FEMA announced nearly $21 million in funding to Oregon and Washington for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods. This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Oregon and Washington:

Nearly $19 million to City of Hillsboro, Oregon for the Glencoe Swale culvert replacement to reduce flood risk to residences, critical utilities and two major roadways.

Nearly $930,000 to the City of Enumclaw, Washington for culvert design replacement to reduce flooding from the Newaukum Creek.

Nearly $550,000 to the City of La Grande, Oregon for the 18th Street Bridge sewer line relocation and culvert replacement to decrease flooding in nearby residential areas.

Nearly $300,000 to Snohomish County, Washington for a county-wide flood risk study to infrastructure.

Nearly $180,000 for the Washington State Department of Ecology to develop a flood risk reduction strategy to frequently flooded areas.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance, which empower states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.