Phillips Law Group Wins $250,000 Settlement for Client Struck Twice in Cave Creek Car Wash

Attorney Ojas Patil

Attorney Ojas Patil secured a $250K settlement for a client rear-ended twice inside a Super Star Car Wash drive-through in Cave Creek, AZ.

This case is a reminder that even incidents that may seem minor or undocumented at the scene can result in real injuries.” — Ojas Patil, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Ojas Patil has secured a $250,000 settlement for a client injured in a vehicle collision at a Super Star Car Wash in Cave Creek, Arizona.The incident took place while the client's 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe was moving through the drive-through wash tunnel. Without warning, another driver struck her vehicle from behind — not once, but twice. The impact left the client shaken and in pain, and no police report was filed at the scene. No information was exchanged between the parties at the time.That evening, the client sought medical care at HonorHealth Medical Group - Carefree Highway - Primary Care, reporting dizziness, neck pain, and stiffness — all consistent with a rear-end impact.The absence of an on-scene police report created an uphill battle for documentation. Phillips Law Group took on that challenge directly, conducting a thorough investigation to piece together what happened and build a case that accurately reflected the client's injuries and losses. The result: a $250,000 settlement that recognized the real impact of the crash."This case is a reminder that even incidents that may seem minor or undocumented at the scene can result in real injuries," said attorney Ojas Patil. "We are proud to have helped our client through the process and obtain a result that reflects what she went through."Phillips Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for over 185,000 clients across Arizona. Individuals injured in vehicle collisions — including those involving commercial properties or unusual circumstances — are encouraged to contact the firm for a free consultation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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